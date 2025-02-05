Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Roadmap and Post-Launch plans

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 roadmap has been revealed in a new Roadmap trailer that shows both new free updates and paid DLC content across the year. While some details are thin on the ground, we are at least getting some solid ideas about release windows and what players can expect to see coming to KCD2 in the short term, including new game modes, customization options, and ideas about the expansions involved in the season pass. With that in mind, let's look at the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 roadmap for 2025.

2025 Roadmap for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The trailer above from developer Warhorse reveals the current roadmap for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 in 2025, with seasonal windows about when we can expect them:

Spring Barber Feature (Free Update) Hardcore Mode (Free Update) Horse Racing (Free Update)

Summer Brushes with Death (Paid Season Pass DLC)

Autumn Legacy of the Forge DLC (Paid Season Pass DLC)

Winter Mysteria Ecclesiae (Paid Season Pass DLC)



Not much detail has been given about these additions, though we can infer a few things. The Barber feature seems to bring Hair Customisation to the game, Hardcore Mode sounds like a new level of terrifying difficulty, and Horse Racing seems pretty self-explanatory.



Meanwhile, each of the three DLC packs has its own hook, promising to extend Henry's story. Brushes with Death promises the chance to "help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past", Legacy of the Forge will have you "restore Kuttenberg's Forge and become a master blacksmith", and Mysteria Ecclesiae says that players will "explore Sedletz Monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness". These will come out in Summer, Autumn and Winter respectively, though the trailer does add that release windows are subject to change. It's not known if there'll be further content beyond 2025 right now, but we'll update this page when we hear more.

