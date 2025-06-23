Daredevil star Charlie Cox says hold the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 praise, please, as he only spent 4 hours working on the French JRPG and now feels like "a total fraud"

Gustave quickly became a fan-favorite character in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , though don't send too much praise to voice actor Charlie Cox as he's feeling rather awkward.

This article gets into some early spoilers for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, so you may want to stay clear unless you've rolled credits.

Speaking at the Washington State Summer Con, Cox delves into how his role in the game came about. "Apparently, the game is awesome – I'm not a gamer, I have no idea. I haven't played it," he admits. "My agent asked me if I wanted to do a voiceover. I was in the studio for four hours maybe."

Charlie Cox talks Clair Obscur Expedition 33! @expedition33(Shy Charlie also makes an appearance🥹)#CharlieCox #Gustave #Expedition33 #ClairObscur #ClairObscurExpedition33 pic.twitter.com/GSdCvrvV0DJune 22, 2025

Gustave isn't in Clair Obscur for very long, so it's understandable Cox was able to finish his work quickly. But still, four hours is lightning fast, and he knows it. "People keep saying how amazing it is and congratulations, and I feel like a total fraud," he says. "But I'm so thrilled for the company, I'm so thrilled it did really well."

It sold over 3.3 million copies as of last month, in fact.

For comparison, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Tom McKay, who voices protagonist Henry, says, " I was in that sound booth for over 500 hours ." Kingdom Come is a huge RPG, whereas Clair Obscur is a much more focused game, and we're comparing a side character with a voiced protagonist, which isn't really fair. But, it's interesting to see the different ends of the voice acting scale.

Cox was actually at the convention with some of his fellow Daredevil: Born Again costars. It's a show that really earns its subtitle , offering a fresh, brutal new look at the character, portrayed brilliantly by Cox.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors