"I was in that sound booth for over 500 hours": Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 actor says the RPG's 2.2 million word script made recording an absolute saga

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is on the horizon, and the voice actor for protagonist Henry has revealed he spent over 500 hours recording lines for the character.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is shaping up to be a big game. It has over 2.2 million words in its script according to developer Warhorse Studios. This would put it ahead of Baldur's Gate 3, which is the Guinness world record holder for the longest video game script ever at over two million words.

In a quote tweet to our article about the hefty script, Tom McKay, the voice actor of protagonist Henry, writes, "And here's why I was in that sound booth for over 500 hours." According to a forum post on gamedev , it takes a professional voice actor around three hours to record one hour of dialog. So, 500 hours in the booth could equate to over 150 hours' worth of in-game lines.

I absolutely hate standing, and as a former bartender who regularly had to stand for 12 hours at a time, I hope McKay got a lot of sitting breaks.

And here’s why I was in that sound booth for over 500 hours 🤣🙃 https://t.co/tjjpcHaP0OJanuary 15, 2025

All that time shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering Henry is the protagonist and we have a lot of varied ways to play him. All those different paths we can take will all necessitate their own unique lines of dialog.

If you're wondering how exactly the game will handle your end-game character starting afresh, our recent preview has you covered. We note, "its prologue takes a leaf from Metroid after an ambush leaves you fleeing from a pond half-naked, culminating in a nasty fall that weakens you by resetting some of your levels and perks, while your trusty steed and dog also go missing."

While you wait for the new game, check out some of the best RPGs you can play right now.