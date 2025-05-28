Kingdom Hearts 4 voice recording may be underway as one actor claims to have been involved in the RPG in the last year
The actor can't show "anything else regarding it," though
Everybody stay calm, but it appears that voice recording for Kingdom Hearts 4 could already be underway, according to one voice actor.
As highlighted by @Genki_JPN on Twitter, voice actor Zach Pokres (known as ZaccActs on social media) has sent the Kingdom Hearts fanbase into a frenzy after claiming that in the last year, he's been involved in Square Enix's upcoming RPG.
Pokres recently starred as the protagonist in horror-flavored adventure game MiSide, as well as Finley the sea serpent in Indigo Park – games which also feature in the actor's roundup of projects he's been part of "in the last YEAR," shared in a new post alongside Kingdom Hearts 4. He notes that "I'm in studio rosters that most people would DREAM of being in, all without an agent and just always pushing."
Referring to Kingdom Hearts 4 specifically, Pokres says that he has "permission to disclose without showing anything else regarding it," so, needless to say, we've not got any more details about what role he could be playing. The actor doesn't appear to have starred in any previous games in the series, so that doesn't help narrow things down, either.
Although it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt when it comes to what it could mean for Kingdom Hearts 4's current state or how close it is to completion, it does feel rather promising that this has happened closely on the back of Square Enix finally giving us a new look at the game. After literal years of nothingness, the company dropped some fresh screenshots of the RPG earlier this month, noting that it "can't wait to share more about Kingdom Hearts 4 when the time is right."
Again, when that time will be is another matter. We're fast approaching this year's Summer Game Fest, so there's no doubt fans will be hoping that the RPG could make an appearance. Hang in there, folks.
In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs you can play today.
