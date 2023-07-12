Superman: Legacy adds Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

Superman: Legacy is seemingly shaping up to be something of a superhero ensemble with Barry actor Anthony Carrigan now joining the cast as Metamorpho the Element Man, as reported by THR. Carrigan joins three other recent additions: Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Originally debuting in 1965's The Brave and the Bold #57 (the comic that also lends its name to the upcoming Batman movie), Metamorpho was created by writer Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon. In his origin story, archaeologist Rex Mason gains the power to transform his body into different elements and chemical compounds after being exposed to the mysterious ancient Egyptian artifact known as the Orb of Ra, becoming the superhero Metamorpho.

(Image credit: DC)

Metamorpho has a reputation as one of DC's most eccentric heroes, with an origin and powers that blend sci-fi and magic and an equally eccentric personality - meaning that Carrigan, who has gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of peculiar Chechen gangster NoHo Hank on Barry, is pretty much a perfect choice for the classic Silver Age hero.

Interestingly enough, along with having a comic book history in the Justice League alongside Guy Gardner and a connection to the origins of Hawkgirl, Metamorpho is also one of the founding members of a comic team known as the Terrifics, led by Mister Terrific, who are a direct pastiche on the powers and themes of Marvel's Fantastic Four.

Though Gunn has reassured fans that Superman: Legacy will focus primarily on the core duo of David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the film is certainly starting to build up a large cast of other DC heroes to populate the new DC Films universe.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release in 2025.