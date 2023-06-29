It's official, David Corenswet will be the next version of Superman we see on the big screen. Following weeks of speculation and leaked shortlists, the Pearl actor and Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan were announced as the new Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who'll be introduced in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Turns out, though, that Corenswet has been keen for a long, long time. In fact, you might even say he manifested himself landing the role. Back in 2019, while he was promoting Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood, the 29 year old admitted that it's always been his "pie-in-the-sky ambition" to play the Man of Steel.

"It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me," Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly at the time, referencing how he'd often be compared to Henry Cavill. "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the [Zack Snyder] dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

As it stands, we don't know all that much about Gunn's plan with Superman: Legacy; only that it'll draw heavily from the classic comic book story All-Star Superman. For his starring role, Corenswet beat out the likes of Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult, while Brosnahan bagged the part over Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

When talking about his search for Supes, Gunn previously told Variety, "The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to release in July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.