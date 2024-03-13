X-Men '97 creator leaves Marvel just a week before the animated show is released

Marvel Studios has parted ways with the creator new animated series X-Men '97 with only a week to go until the show hits Disney Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Beau DeMayo, who also worked on Moon Knight and the upcoming movie Blade and was both showrunner and head writer for X-Men '97, had reportedly just finished writing season 2 of the X-Men series and was discussing ideas for a third season with members of his team when he and Marvel suddenly stopped working together last week.

Per THR, DeMayo's company email address was deactivated, the series' cast and crew were informed that he was no longer working on the series, and his Instagram account was deleted. The timing means that DeMayo will miss the show's premiere, which will take place tonight (March 13), and has canceled plans to speak to press about the project. No official statement has been made by either DeMayo or Marvel Studios.

X-Men '97 will pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series (which ran for five seasons between 1992 and 1997 on Fox) left off and will see the X-Men face new challenges after the loss of Professor X. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, and Cal Dodd as Wolverine.

X-Men '97 arrives on Disney Plus on March 20, with new episodes being released weekly. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.