One of Amazon's Spider-Man spin-offs is no more after several rewrites – including one bizarre version

Amazon has scrapped one of its Spider-Man spin-offs – Silk: Spider Society is no more, following several rewrites.

Per Deadline, the series, which has been in progress for five years, will no longer be moving forward. Sony Pictures Television is looking for a buyer for the show, which comes from showrunner Angela Kang (The Walking Dead).

Though no reason for the cancellation has been given, the report speculates that it might have something to do with its convoluted production history. Sony commissioned a Silk TV show in 2019 from Lauren Moon, then in 2020 began planning with Amazon a series of Marvel shows that'd be spearheaded by Silk. Then, in 2021, Tom Spezialy (Watchmen) was brought on by Amazon Studios to join Moon on the project as showrunner.

Then, in 2022, Silk was ordered with Kang onboard as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, with Spider-Verse duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller and Sony exec Amy Pascal as executive producers. Following on from that, Silk has reportedly existed in three different versions – and one, weirdly enough, involved a request to restructure the show so it didn't revolve heavily around Silk.

According to the report, Amazon held off reopening the Silk writers room following last year's WGA writers' strike, and, though Kang had a new pitch that was said to be received positively, while making decisions on its IP projects, Amazon decided to move ahead with Noir – a new spin-off starring Nicolas Cage – and scrap Silk.

Noir is a live-action show that will see Cage reprise his Into the Spider-Verse character. There's no release date just yet.

