PlayStation State of Play May 2024 live coverage - All the news as it happens

The long-awaited PlayStation State of Play is here and it remains a bit of a mystery as to what it'll focus on. The PlayStation State of Play is all kicking off at 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 11PM GMT.

The PlayStation State of Play will run for "over 30 minutes", with Sony promising the event will feature 14 games, including "a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year".

We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar+, starting with some theories on what we might see.