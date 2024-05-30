PlayStation State of Play May 2024 live coverage - All the news as it happens
Join us as we cover the PlayStation State of Play as it happens
The long-awaited PlayStation State of Play is here and it remains a bit of a mystery as to what it'll focus on. The PlayStation State of Play is all kicking off at 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 11PM GMT.
The PlayStation State of Play will run for "over 30 minutes", with Sony promising the event will feature 14 games, including "a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year".
We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar+, starting with some theories on what we might see.
What time is the PlayStation State of Play?
3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
12PM CET
Here's the reveal so you can catch up:
We’re excited to introduce you to Concord: our new PVP multiplayer FPS coming to @PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024. Learn more: https://t.co/lLxYBUBzZZ We can’t wait to share more with you ahead of launch next year! Follow @PlayConcord to stay up-to-date. pic.twitter.com/LP6hSuwGgwMay 24, 2023
Concord is currently one of the only confirmed 2024 PS5 exclusives left to launch later this year. It's coming out of Firewalk Studios, a new developer comprised of Destiny veterans, which bodes well for this competitive FPS.
We've really not seen much of the game yet, with the game announced and last seen at last year's May State of Play. If it is still set to launch this year, we're going to need some more info and a look at some gameplay.
So let's start with the games we could see. AKA the PS5 titles already confirmed for a late 2024 launch window... and it's pretty slim pickings.