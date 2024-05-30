The secret best game on PS5 is getting a long-overdue sequel

Astro's Playroom, which is for my money still the absolute top title among the best PS5 games, is finally getting a long-overdue sequel. Astro Bot is set to hit PS5 on September 6, 2024.

The original Astro's Playroom served as a sort of free tech demo for the features of the PS5 - just as Astro Bot: Rescue Mission served as a premium showcase for the original PS VR - but this sequel is much bigger in scope. Over on the PlayStation Blog, studio director Nicolas Doucet says this is a "super-sized space adventure" that'll be the "biggest" Astro game yet.

The game will feature "6 galaxies and over 80 levels," and will continue to take heavy advantage of the unique features of the DualSense controller. Some of the new abilities you'll find include an airdash that lets you smash through enemies and objects and a giant sponge ability that lets you soak up water and grow to massive size.

The trailer showcases a wide variety of environments and locations, including a big range of boss battles and big set pieces. It's also clear that the devs are doubling down on this as a celebration of PlayStation history, with cameos including everyone from Nathan Drake to PaRappa the Rapper. Doucet teases a much bigger role for these characters this time around, writing "maybe this time, these characters will play an even bigger part in saving the day? (wink)"

