After 7 years, Dynasty Warriors Origins brings the beloved musou series back in 2025

Dynasty Warriors Origins was announced as part of today's PlayStation Showcase, and it's due for launch in 2025.

The trailer looks just as you'd expect from a current-gen Dynasty Warriors title. In other words, there are so, so many dudes to chop down to size. After a poor response to the last series entry - Dynasty Warriors 9, originally released in 2018 - it seems the devs are keen to turn the page with this entry.

"Dynasty Warriors: Origins is being developed by the fantastic team at Omega Force," producer and Omega Force head Tomohiko Sho says on the PlayStation Blog, "a team that is poised for a fresh start with this game (complete with new logo), and we’re out to prove with Origins that we are not only going back to our hack and slash roots with the type of action our fans crave, but we are here to redefine expectations!"

The blog is light on concrete details about the new game, but it seems we'll be playing as a "nameless hero" this time around - not a historical character. The game remains set in the Three Kingdoms era and continues to emphasize "the exhilaration of 1 vs. 1,000" action with the benefit of more powerful current-gen hardware. The devs say more information about the game will be revealed "in the coming months."

Check out all our PlayStation State of Play live coverage for all the details on today's show, and follow along with us as the Summer Game Fest schedule for 2024 rolls on.