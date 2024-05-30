Monster Hunter Wilds trailer shows off new monsters, updated weapons, the best graphics in the series, and bonuses for World and Iceborne players

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, somewhat confusingly dubbed the "1st trailer" despite being the second trailer counting the reveal, dropped during the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 showcase, and boy does it look good.

The trailer opens with oddly serious narrative crumbs that seem to hint at a missing persons case orbiting a child named Nata. Our hunter, accompanied by new handler Alma and smith Gemma, who the internet will surely be completely normal and calm about, soon sets out to take down two new large monsters, iconic greatsword in hand.

As ever, the monsters are the stars. The first is a bear-like beast reminiscent of Goss Harag from Monster Hunter Rise, seemingly known as the fanged beast Doshaguma. The second, dubbed Dalthydon, is almost snapping turtle-like but built more like an armored gorilla. The main character uses some fresh moves to hunt them down, including a greatsword parry combo, mounted heavy bowgun attacks, and a heavy bowgun explosive attachment.

Another major feature surfaced in a PlayStation Blog post : "Focus Mode." This reads like an all-new power-up with a special control scheme, with Capcom's Joseph Bustos calling it a way for hunters to get "more precise control over how they guard, aim, and attack in order to target a monster’s weak points for big damage."

Monster Hunter Wilds features all 14 existing weapons, with all of them receiving new actions or attacks. Some weapons also have Focus Mode-exclusive attacks, which suggests we'll be budgeting a unique resource while dipping in and out of the mode.

After Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Wilds has been positioned as a direct followup to Monster Hunter World and Iceborne, and today's trailer drives that home with bonuses for players with World and Iceborne save data. It's not much, but you'll get some exclusive weapons and armor for your Palico cat companion in Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2025.

