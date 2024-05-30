God of War Ragnarok arrives on PC in September, bringing its excellent roguelike DLC along for the ride
It'll have an unlocked frame rate, too
The wait is almost over. God of War Ragnarok is finally getting a PC port in September, complete with its surprisingly excellent roguelike DLC.
Ragnarok's PC port was officially announced during tonight's PlayStation State of Play, confirming a release date of September 19, 2024. That's almost two years after its initial launch on PS4 and PS5, so it's been a long time coming for those without one of Sony's consoles.
Hopefully though, the wait will be worth it. As well as including the Valhalla DLC, which released for free on consoles at the end of 2023, Ragnarok will boast an unlocked frame rate on PC, as well as compatibility with NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3.
Accompanying the entirety of Ragnarok in this PC version is God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, a free update that arrived in December and acted as both an epilogue for Kratos' story and a genuinely good roguelike (that just so happens to be so tricky that no-one on its dev team managed to beat its hardest challenge). Launching not far away from The Last of Us 2 Remastered's similarly strong roguelike update, Valhalla was part of a peculiar trend for PlayStation first-party games over the winter.
Ragnarok is coming to PC only two years after its release on PS5, which seems to be a shorter gap than the three years that Sony used to wait before rolling out PC ports. Either way, it seems that the publisher is still drastically underestimating the patience of Steam fans, as its new co-CEOs are hoping that exclusive sequels will help convince PC players to make the jump to PS5.
Here's everything announced at the PlayStation State of Play May 2024.
