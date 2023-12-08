God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is a free roguelike DLC coming next week, and it's also an epilogue story for Kratos

God of War Ragnarok DLC is coming after all, and best of all, it's free. God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is a new roguelike mode dropping on PS4 and PS5 for all players on Tuesday, December 12.

Announced during tonight's Game Awards live showcase, Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC brings Kratos back for a big-ol' combat buffet – horde modes, boss fights, the works. You'll be able to jump into the DLC "at any time," though developer Sony Santa Monica encourages finishing the campaign first.

"Embark with Kratos to Valhalla on a deeply personal and reflective journey towards a future he never thought possible," the official blurb from PlayStation reads. "Master challenges of mind and body on an unraveling adventure that blends the beloved combat from God of War Ragnarok with brand new elements inspired by the roguelite genre," it adds, seemingly suggesting there will be puzzles to go with all those battles.

In a blog post , lead community manager Grace Orlady confirmed that Valhalla is an "epilogue" that picks up "after the decisive battle against Odin and Atreus’ departure," hence why the boy isn't featured in the trailer. And here's a nice tease for long-time God of War fans: "Brought to the mysterious shores of Valhalla accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos will enter its unknown depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past."

As you progress through Valhalla, you'll unlock run-specific and permanent upgrades, starting over from scratch after each death with no armor. You'll have all your weapons and maxed-out skill trees, but glyphs, perks, runic attacks, and other upgrades will be temporary and found through roguelike trials. If you find yourself struggling, you'll be able to choose between five difficulty modes, with the pinnacle being "Show Me Mastery."

PlayStation's biggest IP are really getting into roguelikes, it seems, having finally seen the light of the best roguelikes around. Just days ago, Naughty Dog shared more on The Last of Us 2 Remastered's added roguelike mode , which flips an entire genre on its head with an "arcade" take on the survival shooter's world.