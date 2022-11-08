10 God of War Ragnarok tips to leave your foes feeling Thor

Some God of War Ragnarok tips will do a lot to ensure that Kratos and Atreus can survive their trials and battles against Thor, Odin and the Aesir. Whether it's the particulars of combat, puzzle solving, the best armor and weapon upgrades or finding hidden treasures and collectibles, there's a lot to cover in the Nine Realms. So whether you're a returning fan of the series or a demure demi-god testing their axe for the first time, there's something to give you an edge in our top 10 God of War Ragnarok tips and tricks below. Skal!

1. Smash any vases or hanging buckets you see for rewards

(Image credit: Sony)

No enemy pulls Kratos' ire more than ambient porcelain, and any vases or buckets you see in the area have a pretty decent chance to drop hacksilver, the game's main currency - or even a health or rage stone to boost your chance in the next fight. Admittedly they're probably not going to drop anything huge, but by keeping this habit going throughout the game, it'll make a big difference to your wealth and survivability. You can even smash into barrels and crates while riding sleds and boats for bigger rewards - and if you're committed, you can even go hunting for the more elaborate God of War Ragnarok buried treasure locations.

2. Charge up your Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos when possible

(Image credit: Sony)

By holding down or mashing the triangle button, Kratos can imbue either of his two primary weapons with either frost or fire respectively, increasing damage and elemental power on the next hit you make with them. It's good to get into this habit - the charge-up time is shorter than you think, and the time spent watching enemies run at you is better used to kick-start your hatchet than doing one of the weaker ranged attacks. As you level up, you'll unlock additional ways to charge up your weapons faster than normal - a very useful advantage.

3. Swap between the Axe, Blades and unarmed attacks depending on what you're fighting

(Image credit: Sony)

As a general rule, the Leviathan Axe is best for single enemies, while the Blades of Chaos are good for slicing through hordes and groups. Some enemies also need to be hit by certain elements for the best possible effect - so either way, learn to rapidly switch between your weapons on the fly. There's also unarmed fisticuffs - if an enemy's stun bar is pretty high, fill it up the rest of the way with a flurry of blows to unleash a deadly finisher.

4. Buy the elemental and dodging skills ASAP

(Image credit: Sony)

Some moves get used more than others, but if you're swapping between weapons a lot, we recommend the attacks for each one that do increased damage when you hit a target suffering from the other weapon's elemental effect. I.e., freeze a foe with the Axe, then switch to the Blades for a massive damage boost (or vice versa).

We also suggest the powers that allow you to do special attacks while dodging - considering how often you'll be doing it, plus the fact that they're pretty powerful, they're worth having in reserve. The reverse axe spin is particularly effective, able to wound and stun enemies before you as you dive for cover.

5. Builds and specific playstyles are even more of a thing now. so pick your armor carefully

(Image credit: Sony)

In the previous God of War, armor could be depended on to provide basic buffs - some very good, but all pretty general and mainly applicable to a variety of playstyles. Now armor and gear is more focused, designed to enhance very specific styles of play, attacks and habits. Once your options start expanding, keep an eye on the blacksmiths' shop and your own gear to see what best fits your approach to dropping draugr. If you want help finding the best options, we actually put together a list of the Best God of War Ragnarok Armor Sets.

6. Watch the arrows around Kratos' head and learn their colors

(Image credit: Sony)

The camera being closer to Kratos these days means his spider-sense has to be more pronounced, so the arrows around him will indicate threats in combat. A yellow arrow means an enemy is nearby and might be approaching, a red arrow means they're attacking, and a purple arrow means a projectile is headed in your direction. The latter two are very immediate alerts, so you'll have only a moment to dodge, block or parry, depending on what's feasible based on the attack and your situation.

7. Environmental objects do high damage - if you can find them

(Image credit: Sony)

Certain combat arenas will have objects that can be used to do high damage to enemies, including, but not limited to, white tree trunks that Kratos swings at enemies, large pieces of rock that can be thrown, jars that explode when damaged, and more besides later in the game. However, some of these - especially the trees - don't stand out much, so make sure you take a second to cast an eye over the battlefield to see what you can bash enemies with.

8. Armor upgrades are better than replacements - but only early on

(Image credit: Sony)

While later on you should start swapping out armor sets for something better, early on you get much more of a bang for your buck, stat-wise, by using your money and resources to upgrade armor rather than swapping it out. Upgrade until the mid-game and your options begin to expand, then pick a newer set that fits your needs. If you want a sense for when that'll be, our spoiler-free guide to God of War Ragnarok story length will help you figure it out.

9. Crack open Nornir Chests as you see them, if you can

(Image credit: Sony)

The Nornir Chests are back, special crates of loot that require three objects with symbols on, matched by objects hidden around the environment with the same symbols - statues to be smashed, levers to be turned, braziers to be lit and so on. The Nornir Chests usually hold very good stuff, so they're always worth opening, but you won't always be able to do so the first time around, as some require late-game God of War Ragnarok new weapons and abilities. Don't worry though - if you can't open them yet, Atreus or Mimir will usually tell you as much. Just make a mental note and come back later.

10. Make regular visits to the Huldra Brothers and see what's available

(Image credit: Sony)

Upgrade materials are pretty common in God of War Ragnarok, and with a fairly expansive selection of gear and resources at the Huldra Brothers' shop, it's worth dropping in whenever you get the chance to see what's there, whether it's upgrades to your weapons, new armor sets, or the chance to replenish resurrection stones. They'll also have a chest that fills with any rare loot dropped by an enemy that you missed, so if it's glowing blue, pop it open and see what's inside.