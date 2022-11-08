How long is God of War Ragnarok? Depending on what kind of player you are, the game's length and running time could range from 25 to 60 hours total. Ragnarok boasts a fairly typical story length, but its side content is pretty extensive, so those who just play the story will have a much shorter experience than those who are willing to find all the Favors, Treasures and Collectibles hidden across the Nine Realms. We'll break down the length of the story, all the extras, and how long to complete God of War Ragnarok whether you're a completionist or just following the campaign.

How Long to beat God of War Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok's length will vary from player to player, as mentioned, but we've broken it down as follows:

Just story/campaign completion: 25-30 hours

Story plus some extras (average experience): 30-35 hours

100% completion run: 55-60 hours+

Clearly there's a lot of discrepancy between these figures, but Ragnarok is a pretty broad game, and those who follow the story campaign alone are arguably going to experience less than half of the game's total content.

It's also true to say that much of the game opens up post-story. Without spoiling, not only is the game still playable after the credits roll, but there's a wealth of new content, areas, side quests and challenges for players to engage with. Much of the 30 or so hours that add to the content after the story will very much be accessible then - after the story.