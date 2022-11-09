All God of War Ragnarok Nornir chests, locations and solutions

Knowing where to find all God of War Ragnarok Nornir chests will get you Idunn Apples and Horns of Blood Mead that will boost your Health and Rage respectively. However, there are 35 of these chests and they require a range of solutions or equipment to open, and in some cases even reach. So here we're going to break down the locations and solutions of every God of War Ragnarok Nornir chest in every realm.

Svartalfheim Nornir Chests

1 Aurvengar Wetlands Nornir chest 1

This Svartalfheim Nornir chest is probably the first one you'll find when you reach the waterwheel blocking your way forward. Head to the dock to the right and then over the geyser. You'll see the chest on your right and need to smash three urns to open it. You'll find them here:

1. The first and second urns are immediately to the left and right of the chest

2. To find the third urn, use your axe to freeze the geyser you saw immediately before jumping over to reach the chest. The final urn is up in the new area you can now reach.

2 Aurvengar Wetlands Nornir chest 2

You'll reach the second Svartalfheim Nornir chest via a small tunnel in the left hand river wheel before you reach the waterwheel gate blocking your way. Look for a bright gold chest up high which is nearby. Head through to the dock where you'll see the chest to the right.

You'll need to spin three mechanisms to match the letters on the front of the chest to open it and can find them here:

1. The first mechanism is found on the area you can climb up to on the left.

2. The second is immediately above the entrance to the area behind the chest full of monsters.

3. The third is behind the geyser to the right of the chest. Use your axe to freeze it and see it clearly.

3. Radsvinn's Rig Nornir chest

This Nornir chest is on the platform surrounding a mining rig and you'll need to clear all the monsters before you tackle it. Once they're all gone there are three braziers you need to set fire to with the heavy aimed attack of your Chaos Blades. You'll find the braziers here:

1. The first brazier is right next to the nornir chest.

2. The second directly opposite, behind some broken railings. You can light it by throwing the axe into the ground behind the red pot so that it hits it on the way back.

3. The final brazier is behind crates at the back of the mining rig platform you can blow up with sound arrows.

4 The Forge Nornir chest

You'll find this Nornir chest in Svartalfheim just after you get off the train the first time you head to the forge. However, you won't be able to open it until you have the Draupnir Spear you'll get later in the game, as this is the only thing that can destroy all three totems at once. Follow the wooden path until it splits and take the right branch into the rocky area and keep turning right until you find the chest.

Here's where to find the totems you need to destroy to open it, but remember you'll need to put a spear in each before you detonate them all at once.

1. Just beyond the cliff edge directly behind the chest.

2. Nestled on the rock wall to the left of the chest.

3. To find the third totem head back toward the train platform and you'll see it on the rocks just where the wooden ramp starts.

5 Jarnsmida Pitmines Nornir chest

You'll find a Nornir chest as you pass through the Jarnsmida Pitmines when you freeze a waterwheel to lower a block inorder to progress. The chest is immediately visible directly ahead as you progress.

1. The first brazier is right next to the chest.

2. Turn around and look down into the hole immediately behind you from facing the chest. The second brazier is down there. If you haven't already retrieved your axe from freezing the waterwheel do that to raise the block so you can reach it.

3. The final brazier is under the water feed that powers the wheel. It'll go out as soon as you retrieve your axe, so light the other two first to pop the chest.

6 Myrkr Tunnels Nornir chest

You'll find this chest when you access the Myrkr Tunnels trapdoor at the top train platform near the forge. You'll find the chest as part of your progress for the mission that takes you to that area. You'll pass through a tunnel just after a room with two waterwheels in and see the chest directly ahead as you come out. You'll have to light three nearby braziers to open it.

1. One brazier is in an alcove on the right of the tunnel approaching the chest, behind some boxes you'll need to smash to see it.

2. One is just at the end of the corridor on the left hand corner.

3. The final brazier is in an alcove on the left at the end of the corridor. You'll need to use sigil arrows to create a chain reaction of explosions to reach it.

7 Dragon Beach Nornir chest

You'll find this Svartalfheim Nornir chest on a beach overlooked by a statue of a dragon. To open it you'll need to break three seals that are all hidden behind geysers. Just throw your axe at the base of the geyser to freeze it and reveal what's behind. You don't need to keep the water frozen to destroy them so either retrieve your axe once you know where to aim, or use the Draupnier spear if you have it.

1. The first seal is directly behind the Nornir chest.

2. The second seal is behind a geyser on the beach by a crane.

3. The final seal is behind the geyser by the dragon statue. While you can see it from ground level when you freeze the water, there are bars that block your aim. It's best to climb up the wooden platforms that overlook it to get a clear shot.

8 Alberich island Nornir chest

This chest is right up at the top of the Svartalfheim map on a landing point with a crane on one side and a water wheel on the other. You'll need to ring bells to open and while you can see them all from the chest you'll need some precise timing to finish it.

1. The first bell is directly over the chest.

2. Turn around from the chest and you'll see a bell directly behind you hanging from a crane. It's obstructed by some bars though so shoot the sound stone on the crane with sonic arrows to break it and lower the bell.

3. The final bell is to the right of the second, behind the wooden platform. It's hidden behind more metal bars but you can raise it by spinning the wooden panel to the left with the axe. It'll start falling almost immediately so hit this one first before going after the others.

9 Applecore Nornir chest

This Applecore Nornir Chest is just around the corner from the mystic gate you can unlock as you pass through the area. However, you'll need the Draupnir Spear to open it, which can also be used to unlock a shortcut back to the area. You'll have to destroy all three seals at the same time, hence the need for the spear - spear them all then detonate the three at once.

1. The first seal is directly opposite the Mystical gateway.

2. The second is at the end of the corridor by the realm tear (assuming you've not closed it) behind some rubble. You'll see a red pot you can explode to expose it.

3. To find the final seal turn right from facing the chest to find a dead end that looks into the cavern. You should just about be able to see a sparkle under one of the waterfalls. Freeze it with an axe to expose the seal.

10 Sverd Sands Nornir chest

You'll need the Draupnir Spear to reach this Nornir chest which is at the Sverd Sands entrance to the Applecore. Use the Sverd Sands Mystic Gateway and head down the slope to the left (or use the zipline if you've already made it). Where it opens out at the bottom look for the Draupnir spear hole in an alcove on the wall and use it to get up to the higher level. Follow the path to reach the chest. There are three seals to destroy with the Draupnir spear.

1. The first and second seal can be seen hanging to the left of the chest.

3. The third seal is on the alcove to the right of the chest. If you go here you'll be able to see all three at once.

Alfheim Nornir Chests

1 The Strond Nornir Chest 1

You’ll find this Nornir Chest if you go slightly off the main path when you first get to Alfheim and head through the Strond,. From the starting room, follow the path that leads you to climb up some ledges and then squeeze through a narrow gap. As soon as you're through the wall, turn left and there’s an opening in the rock that you can jump down to reach a lower area where there's a Nornir Chest. You’ll need to light three rune braziers using the Blades of Chaos to unlock the chest:

1. One is opposite the chest near the edge of the cliff.

2. Follow the path to the right of the Nornir Chest until you reach the edge of the cliff. Look down and you’ll spot another brazier.

3. The final brazier is directly above the second one. To reach it, go back the way you came to the narrow wall gap and then continue on the main path, climbing up two ledges. After you’ve grappled up the second ledge, turn left and drop down to the lower level. This’ll put you right next to the final brazier.

2 The Strond Nornir Chest 2

The second Nornir Chest in the Strond, which is found to the right of the path leading to the Temple of Light entrance, must be unlocked using the Draupnir Spear, so you’ll have to unlock the chest on a return visit to Alfheim. Once you’ve got the spear, you need to hit the following three statues with a thrown Draupnir Spear and then detonate them to unlock the chest:

1. From the Nornir Chest, turn right and you’ll see the first statue by the rock wall. It’s also quite close to a pot of fire.

2. From the Nornir Chest, turn around and head over to the old tree on top of a rock – it’s the tree on the left if you were coming down the main path towards the temple. You’ll spot the second statue to the right of the tree’s roots.

3. Throw a spear into the glowing cracks in the rock wall to the left of the Nornir Chest and drill through to reveal a small cave. You’ll be able to see a statue hanging out on a ledge across a pit from within the small cave. You can also see this statue from the path near the temple’s main doorway.

3 Temple of Light Nornir Chest

Once you’re inside the Temple of Light, you’ll eventually fight some enemies and then cross a light bridge to the next area. In this area, you’ll find a Nornir chest on the right that is unlocked by hitting three hanging runes within the time limit. Here’s where you can find each hanging rune and you should hit them in this order to unlock the chest in time:

1. Go down the passage to the right of the Nornir Chest and stop at the pink Twilight Stone panel mounted on the wall to the right. You’ll notice a metal grate decoration blocking the window where one of the hanging runes is but won’t be able to hit it just yet. First, shoot the pulsing, green soundstone in front of the hanging rune to clear the obstruction. Next, go back to the Nornir Chest and throw the Leviathan Axe down the passage and at the Twilight Stone panel, causing it to bounce and hit the hanging rune.

2. Quickly recall the axe and throw it at the hanging rune immediately on the Nornir Chest’s left.

3. Finally, walk slightly left and look up from the previous rune to spot the final one hanging high up in a small garden area. Throw the axe to hit it and, if you were quick enough, you should have unlocked the Nornir Chest.

4 The Barrens Nornir Chest

You'll find this Alfheim Nornir chest in an Elven building covered in hive matter in the north of the Barrens. The chest and one of the three braziers required to unlock it are obscured by hive matter, so you need to use the Leviathan Axe to clear the gross goop first - head around the back of the structure and you’ll be able to line up the perfect throw. Once it’s clear, here’s where you can find and ignite each of the three braziers:

1. You can find one brazier right next to where the Nornir Chest is in front of the Elven structure.

2. From the first brazier, wander around the structure and you’ll eventually spot a brazier out in the open on top of a rock.

3. Another brazier is directly above the Nornir Chest on the roof of the Elven building. Use the axe to hit the explosive pot to the right of the brazier, and the blast will ignite the fire and unlock the chest.

5 The Below Nornir Chest

You’ll reach the Below as part of the Secret of the Sands Favor in the Barrens of Alfheim, and there’s one Nornir Chest in the area for you to unlock. Follow the main path until just after you’ve descended out of a building and onto a rock cliff using a zipline. From here, you need to grapple and climb across the gap and then drop down to a lower level where you’ll find the Nornir Chest facing a wooden gate blocking a tunnel to the building you just left - be sure to raise this gate first.This chest is unlocked by hitting three hanging runes within the time limit. Here’s where you can find them and the order you should hit them to unlock the chest:

1. Use the axe and the Twilight Stone to clear the hive matter blocking the cliff. Now grapple through the new opening and then climb up and right along the tall rock pillar. This will allow you to reach a small elevated structure that’s nearly above the Nornir Chest and one of the hanging runes is in there. Make sure you open the gate first, then hit the hanging rune with the axe, run out the gate, and drop down to the Nornir Chest.

2. The next rune is nearly opposite the Nornir Chest – impossible to miss – so throw the axe at it as you get close.

3. The final hanging rune is the one opposite the Nornir Chest that was behind the wooden gate that blocked the archway that you raised earlier. Hit this rune and you should have unlocked the Nornir Chest, but try again if you weren’t quick enough.

6 The Forbidden Sands Nornir Chest 1

To get this Nornir Chest in the Forbidden Sands, you need to head to the southwest part of the area and look for the collapsed pillar that you need to duck under to reach a small arena. The Nornir Chest is sitting in this arena but can only be opened once you’ve lit three nearby braziers, which can be found in the following locations:

1. To the right of the Nornir Chest against the arena wall.

2. Head back under the pillar and out of the arena. Almost straight ahead of you, you’ll spot another brazier on top of a rock tower.You must ignite this one using a chain of Sigil Arrows.

3. From the previous brazier, turn right and head east towards the wide, archway rock formation. The last brazier is nestled in the rock stack at the end of the formation and must be lit using more Sigil Arrows.

7 The Forbidden Sands Nornir Chest 2

The second Forbidden Sands Nornir Chest, and final one in Alfheim, can be found under the Elven Sanctum in the northeast corner of the area. Standing at the base of the sanctum, you’ll spot what looks like a sealed door in the rock wall. Smash the pile of rocks in front to reveal a crawl space that gets you inside a mausoleum under the sanctum.



The Nornir Chest is at the end of the path and is unlocked by lighting three brazier, but it’s also covered in hive matter, so you’ll need to remove that first by bouncing the Leviathan Axe off some Twilight Stones, starting with the highest one above the chest. Look around for one of the many God of War Ragnarok Ravens inside this cave too!



Sigil Arrows are essential to igniting all three of these braziers, and remember that, while you can only have three Sigils active at a time, you can fire multiple arrows into the same Sigil to expand its area of effect. Here’s how to light the three braziers for this chest:

1. One brazier is on a chunk of rock to the left of the main path. Fire a Sigil Arrow at the lit campfire to ignite the nearby brazier.

2. Another brazier is opposite the first one on the right side of the main path and it’s next to a stone pillar. Use the lit campfire to the left of the brazier and create a chain of Sigil Arrows that links the brazier to the fire.

3. The third brazier is behind a hive matter door above the previous brazier and this door can only be opened by hitting it with a Sonic Arrow. To light this brazier, you need to use the previous brazier as your fire source. Start by quickly setting up a chain of Sigil Arrows that almost links these two braziers. Next, quickly fire a Sonic Arrow at the door, then fire a Sigil Arrow at the lit brazier to complete the chain and set off the explosive chain reaction and light the final brazier. This one is tricky to get right as you’ve got to be quick.

Vanaheim Nornir Chests

1 Noatun's Garden Nornir chest

You'll encounter this chest the first time you move though Vanaheim. You'll have to spin mechanisms to match the symbols on the chest, as well as burn vines away from the two of the mechanisms involved. You can do that with the heavy R2 ranged attack of the Chaos Blades.

1. The first mechanism is high on a rock immediately to the left of the chest.

2. The second one is to the right, on a rock shrouded in vines. Burn them away with the Chaos Blades.

3. The final mechanism is back the way you came, up on some rocks. It's covered in vines that you'll need to burn off by attacking where they're growing to the left of the mechanism.

2 The Abandoned Village Nornir chest

You'll encounter this Nornir chest when you reach the mission to 'Find a way to cross the broken bridge'. While the chest is on the other side of this objective opening it involves lighting brazier in a tree's roots that you can see on the left as you first approach the bridge puzzle.

1. The bridge puzzle will see you on a platform facing the vines you need to burn away to progress. However, from the initial platform you can bring the bucket around to where you are and then swing it left to light a brazier hidden just to you left.

2. The puzzle will then take you to a platform where pulling the hanging fire bucket towards you will swing it into the vines ahead and remove them to open the way forward. But, while you're here, make sure to yank the bucket left to hit the brazier nestled in the tree's roots.

3. Once you're across the broken bridge you can double back on the right to reach the river bank. Here you'll find the chest itself as well as a second brazier you can light with your Chaos Blade heavy ranged attack on R2.

3 Cliffside Ruins Nornir chest

You'll find this chest at a small beach landing at Cliffside Ruins on the map. It's in the cliffs on the right hand side of the area, just over a small jump. You'll need to spin some mechanisms to open which require a few steps to access.

1. The first mechanism is immediately to the right of the chest. You'll need to jump over the small gully to get a clear look at it and use sigil arrows to chain explosions to burn the plants away.

2. To see the second mechanism you'll need to climb up to the towers via the wall to the far left of the chest's position. From the tower nearest the cliff face with chain bound in plants you can release. Look down to see the mechanism.

3. The final mechanism can only be seen from the opposite shore where the dwarf workshop is. Take a boat or zip line over and look back to see it.

4 Godess Falls Nornir chest

You'll find this chest climbing the falls at Godess Falls. The chest is to the right of the falls on a platform you can swing over. Opening it requires lighting braziers, some of which need sigil arrow chain explosions to reach.

1. The first brazier is on top of the waterfall just before you reach the chest. Stack sigil arrows up the central column to reach it.

2. From the first brazier keep heading left to find the second. You'll need to stack a sigil chain explosion towards you to set it off.

3. Head back to the chest and past it to find the third brazier. You'll need to chain sigil explosions across the two small stumps in the water leading to it.

5 The Veiled Passage Nornir chest

This Vanaheim Nornir chest can be seen from the boat as you pass through The Veiled Passage. It's a unique puzzles as you'll need to use sigil arrow blasts and the fire bomb you can pick up nearby to ring all the bells at once.

The bells are on the other side of the river. Clear the vines from the right hand one using a sigil arrow and a fire bob, then chain three sigil arrows together so that a single fire bomb can cause three explosions to rock them all at once. Remember you can shoot sigil arrows multiple times to increase their size.

6 Eastern Barri Woods Nornir chest

This chest can be found shortly after you reach the Eastern Barri Woods area inside a small ruined building. There are three mechanisms to spin.

1. The first mechanism is immediately top the left of the chest.

2. The second mechanism is down a long path also to the left of the chest, under a dome. There might be a Wulver to fight at the end if you've not killed them already.

3. The final mechanism is almost immediately to the right, behind some vines you'll need to burn away. Use sigil arrows if you can't reach it.

Vanaheim Crater Nornir Chests

1 The Plains Nornir Chest 1

This Nornir Chest is relatively out in the open in the Plains of the Vanaheim Crater - it’s near the shop, Celestial Altar, and Mystic Gateway towards the northeast corner of the eastern Plains island. To get the chest open, you must hit the hanging runes in quick succession, so here’s where you can find each one listed in the best order to hit them:

1. The first hanging rune is covered in blue vines that need to be burned away with the Blades of Chaos. Go over to the nearby Mystic Gateway and then face roughly west and look for the blue vines on the right of a large rock – get close and burn them to clear the hanging rune. You can then go back down to the Nornir Chest and around the rock wall to the left of it to see the rune.

2. The next and much more obvious rune is immediately to the left of the chest.

3. Behind the Nornir Chest, there’s a rock ledge that obscures the first hanging rune. Move slightly to the right from the chest and you’ll spot it.

2 The Plains Nornir Chest 2

The second Nornir Chest in the Plains is in the area to the northwest of the western island that’s blocked off by a gate and a poisonous Scorn Pole – there’s a small area you can reach that gives you a good angle to freeze the Scorn Pole, allowing you to go down and raise the gate. Head into the area and you’ll notice several more Scorn Poles but the Nornir Chest will be straight ahead. Destroy the three rune seals to open it:

1. One rune seal is on top of the rock wall to the left of the Nornir Chest.

2. Head southeast from the Nornir Chest and you’ll find the next rune seal hidden inside a tree.

3. The last seal is next to the tree behind the Nornir Chest, but you’ll need to get past the Scorn Pole to the right of the chest to reach it. Freeze the pole using the axe and then walk around the tree to find the seal, then use one of your other weapons to destroy it.

3 The Jungle Nornir Chest

After opening the dam and flooding the Crater, head back down to ground level, hop in the boat, and sail across and a little down the stream to reach the shore of the massive temple. As you beach the boat, the Nornir Chest should be obvious as it’ll be immediately in front of you. To unlock it, you need to use the Leviathan Axe to hit the rotating rune mechanisms so that they show only the runes that match the ones on the Nornir Chest. Here’s what you need to hit.

1. Up and to the right of the Nornir Chest, you’ll notice the first of the three rune mechanisms on some ruins. You need to hit the golden plates until the rune that looks like a ‘W’ on its side is showing.

2. From the Nornir Chest, head roughly north east, passing the Celestial Altar. You should notice some red, fungal vines hanging on the temple wall, so use a Sigil Arrow and Kratos’ Blades to burn those away to reveal the second mechanism. Hit the mechanism until the rune that looks like a ‘n’ is showing.

3. From the previous mechanism, turn right and grapple up the wall of the temple, then turn around to face the Celestial Altar. The final mechanism is sitting about halfway up the altar, and you’ll need to hit it so that the rune that looks like a ‘B’ is showing.

4 The Sinkholes Nornir Chest 1

The first Sinkholes Nornir Chest can be found just after you’ve descended into the region using the zipline in the east of the Plains. As soon as you dismount, turn around and run roughly west until you reach a tunnel which has the Nornir Chest inside. To get the loot within, you’ll need to light three braziers:

1. One brazier is at the end of the tunnel that the Nornir Chest is in. Go to the end and look to the cliff wall on the right. You’ll need to use a chain of Sigil Arrows to light it.

2. Look to the right of the Nornir Chest and you’ll spot the next brazier above a small pond.

3. To reach the final brazier, use the grapple point to the right of the pond and then keep grappling up until you reach the top of the zipline. You can spot the brazier on a ledge to the right but it’s too far. Grapple up the wall to the left of the zipline and follow the path to a point where you have to jump across a gap in a rock bridge that’s almost directly over the brazier. Standing at this gap allows you to set up a chain of Sigil Arrows to light the final brazier.

5 The Sinkholes Nornir Chest 2

To reach this Nornir Chest in the Sinkholes, you need to have already been to the Jungle and opened the dam to flood the Crater, as you can only reach the chest by boat. Sail around the Sinkholes to reach the large circular area with two gates on either side - it’s in the southeast of the Sinkholes area on the map. Raise the north gate and sail through to enter the lair of a dragon and progress through normally. You’ll eventually climb up a small cliff to reach the boss arena and the Nornir Chest is just on the edge overlooking the water. This one is unlocked by detonating three statues with the Draupnir Spear, so this is where you’ll them:

1. From the chest, head left towards the boss arena and you’ll spot a pale stone pillar that you can climb up. There’s a small shelf on the pillar with a statue on it that’s hard to miss.

2. To the right of the Nornir Chest and next to the gold chain that leads down to a small boat dock, you’ll see a lone pillar. Another of the statues is on top of this pillar.

3. From the previous statue, do a 180-degree turn and head roughly northeast to the dirt area covered in plants that’s blocked off. The final statue is perched on a little dirt ledge on the right.

Midgard Nornir Chests

1 Well of Urd Nornir chest

You'll find your first Midgard Nornir chest in the far northwest of the map towards the Well of Urd, which you'll encounter during the Word of Fate mission. You'll have to light three brazier as you climb the cliff face to open it.

1. The first brazier is just to the right of the chest.

2. You'll have to climb up to the top to reach the second brazier which you can see if you turn around and look back.

3. The final brazier can be reached if you drop down a level from the top to where you can see a chest.

2 The Oarsman Nornir chest

You'll see this chest as soon as you enter the underground Oarsman area. However, you won't be able to open it until you complete the mission thread that took you there and come back into the chest area through the gate that's blocking one of the bells you need to ring. Once you open the gate and can access all three bells, get them ringing at once to open it.

You can see all three bells from the center of the room once you've come back through the gate so just throw your axe to get all three ringing at once to open the Nornir chest. Working from left to right from the bell in the hole in the wall seems to be the easiest order.

3 Raider Hideout Nornir chest

This chest can be found in the raider camp you can access via an entrance by the huge doors at the end of Tyr's Temple. You'll have to clear the raiders out first and then use sigil arrows and the fire bombs you find in side to light three braziers to open the chest.

1. The first brazier is behind the red vines to the left of the chest. Use a sigil arrow and your Blades to burn it away and then use a couple of chained sigil arrows to reach with your blades again.

2. The second brazier is behind the gold rubble between the red wall hangings. Use a fire bomb to remove the rubble and then another to light it.

3. The final Brazier is at the back of the cave-like hole near where you came in. The angle means you can't hit it directly with a fire bomb so stack up some sigil arrows below to where you can hit the pillar.

Midgard Nornir chest 4

The final Midgard chest is just by the Lost Treasury although you can light the first brazier before you even get inside. You'll have to work out how to open the Lost Treasury before you can get at the final brazier.

1. The first brazier is hidden behind the round gold door and can be revealed when you roll it left. Stack up some sigil arrows on the wall to reach it with your Chaos Blade blast.

2. The second brazier is on the roof of the building. Again it should be easy to reach with a couple of sigil arrows.

3. The final brazier is inside the building and once you've broken the door chain to let your companion in you can use sigil arrows to reach it with your chains.

Muspelheim Nornir Chests

1 Burning Cliffs Nornir Chest

Only one Nornir Chest is waiting for you in the Burning Cliffs, and you can get it during ‘The Summoning’ quest or on a return visit to Muspelheim. After following the main path down from the Mystic Gateway, you’ll eventually have to traverse a narrow ledge under a lavafall. After this, continue down the path but bear right and you’ll soon spot a black rock with glowing cracks in it, so throw and detonate a Draupnir Spear to drill through and break into a small area where the Nornir Chest is. You’ll need to light three braziers to get what’s inside, so here’s where to look:

1. Look up and to the right of the Nornir Chest to find the brazier.

2. Head out the small Nornir Chest area and turn right. You’ll be able to see another brazier against a rock wall but a stream of magma separates you from it. Use Sigil Arrows to create a chain that reaches the brazier and then ignite the chain using the Blades of Chaos as usual.

3. Now head back to the Nornir Chest area but turn around so you’re looking away from the Nornir Chest. You’ll be able to see the final brazier and the previous one over the magma stream. You’ll need to create another chain of Sigil Arrows, this time from the last brazier to the one you just lit. This’ll create a chain reaction of explosions to ignite the final brazier and unlock the chest.

2 The Crucible Nornir Chest

There’s one Nornir Chest waiting for you right in the middle of the main combat arena in the Crucible of Muspelheim - you can’t miss it. However, the method of unlocking it is unique as it requires you to complete the two combat trials in the three smaller arenas – they’re scattered around the edge of the central arena and each one has a large, golden sword marked with a Nornir Chest rune that you interact with to begin a combat trial. You don’t have to complete the combat trials in any particular order, but here’s how we got this chest open:

1. From the shop that overlooks the arena and the Nornir Chest, head left and follow the path to enter the small arena. Interact with the massive sword and complete both the Weapon Mastery and Flawless challenges to remove the first rune from the Nornir Chest.

2. Exit and head left to the next arena, interact with the sword, and complete the Ring Out and Feed the Rift trials to get rid of the next rune.

3. Finally, leave and go left to reach the third arena. Complete the Population Control and King of the Hill challenges to remove the final rune and unlock the Nornir Chest. You can go back to the main arena to open it and collect your prize.

Niflheim Nornir Chests

1 Aesir Prison Wreckage Nornir Chest

There’s just one Nornir Chest in Niflheim and you’ll find it in the Aesir Prison Wreckage area near the Raven Tree. Once you’ve got down to the next floor, you’ll find the Nornir Chest on the southwestern side of the prison and you are required to break three rune seals with the Leviathan Axe to unlock it. We recommend that you clear out the entire prison first, so that you can easily open the chest without any hassle. Here’s where you can find those three seals and bash them with the axe:

1. Facing the Nornir Chest, turn right until you spot the rune seal on the ground in the corner created by a collapsed wall and a metal gate.

2. Head down another floor and go over to the closed cell on the northeastern side of the prison. Lift the gate and you’ll find the next seal inside the cell against a window.

3. The final seal is right at the bottom of the central shaft of the prison, so you’ll need to reach the lowest floor and look around the ice fragments in the middle.