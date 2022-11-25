How to complete all God of War Ragnarok Crucible challenges in Muspelheim

Complete the God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim challenges in the Crucible to earn lots of rewards and exclusive upgrade materials to help you max out your gear. There are 15 challenges to complete in total – nine quick challenges in smaller arenas and six tough challenges that prove to be a real test of your combat skill and endurance. Completing all 15 challenges will also get you through The Crucible and The Final Challenges Favors in God of War Ragnarok, so if you’re looking to complete either of those, you’re in the right place. There’s also a hidden boss in the Crucible area who is arguably the hardest to beat in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Muspelheim Crucible challenges in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok The Crucible challenges

Now that you’ve gained entry to the Crucible using the God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim seeds, you’ve got to face six simple Muspelheim combat challenges. These Crucible challenges are split across three different small arenas found around the outside of the main arena that has one of the God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests inside. Approach the large, golden sword marked with a blue rune in any of the surrounding arenas and interact with it to select a challenge.

So that you know which arena is which, we will name them after the rune that appears on the sword. The small arena on the left (to the north) is marked with a rune that looks like an ‘F’, the middle small arena is marked with an ‘N’ rune, and the right arena (to the east) is marked with an ‘R’ rune - bear these in mind as they’ll be important later when you come onto the Final Challenges of the Crucible.

After you complete a Crucible challenge, you’ll be rewarded with a Legendary Chest containing some exclusive rewards from Muspelheim, including Divine Ashes needed to fully upgrade lots of armor pieces, and the full Undying Pyres armor set. The exit door doesn’t unlock until you’ve collected your reward, so you can’t miss out. Here are six challenges you need to complete as part of The Crucible Favor:

Weapon Mastery (Arena F): Kill 16 enemies within three minutes . This is the easiest challenge by far and just tests your ability to use Kratos’ weapons against different foes. We got 1,000 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, and the Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres chest armor the first time we completed this challenge.

. This is the easiest challenge by far and just tests your ability to use Kratos’ weapons against different foes. We got 1,000 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, and the Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres chest armor the first time we completed this challenge. Flawless (Arena F): Kill 15 enemies without taking any damage. Dodge a lot, throw your Axe and Spear, and use your companion’s arrows to deal damage at range. When we completed this challenge for the first time, we got 1,000 Hacksilver and 250 Divine Ashes.

Dodge a lot, throw your Axe and Spear, and use your companion’s arrows to deal damage at range. When we completed this challenge for the first time, we got 1,000 Hacksilver and 250 Divine Ashes. Ring Out Challenge (Arena N): Throw 21 enemies into lava pits. Enemies regenerate health too quickly so must be insta-killed by forcing them into a lava pit. Do this using the Leviathan Axe Serpent’s Snare attack (hold R2) to grapple and throw each enemy. We were rewarded with 1,000 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, and the Bracers of Undying Pyres the first time we completed this challenge.

Enemies regenerate health too quickly so must be insta-killed by forcing them into a lava pit. Do this using the Leviathan Axe Serpent’s Snare attack (hold R2) to grapple and throw each enemy. We were rewarded with 1,000 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, and the Bracers of Undying Pyres the first time we completed this challenge. Feed the Rift (Arena N): Defeat enemies and throw the glowing orbs they drop into the realm tear within the time limit (60 seconds to throw six, then 150 seconds to throw 15) . Run up to the realm tear before throwing the orb as sometimes Kratos will just lob the orb at a nearby enemy. We got 1,000 Hacksilver and 250 Divine Ashes for our first completion.

(60 seconds to throw six, then 150 seconds to throw 15) Run up to the realm tear before throwing the orb as sometimes Kratos will just lob the orb at a nearby enemy. We got 1,000 Hacksilver and 250 Divine Ashes for our first completion. Population Control (Arena R): Kill the Bergsra without letting more than four Grim be present at once. Quickly wipe out the Grim using the Blades of Chaos and any area-of-effect Runic attacks, then go berserk on the Bergsra to kill it before too many Grim can spawn. For our first completion, we got 1,000 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, and the Girdle of Undying Pyres.

Quickly wipe out the Grim using the Blades of Chaos and any area-of-effect Runic attacks, then go berserk on the Bergsra to kill it before too many Grim can spawn. For our first completion, we got 1,000 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, and the Girdle of Undying Pyres. King of the Hill (Arena R): Keep enemies out of the rings until time expires across three waves. Kill enemies quickly before they can step into a ring or get them out of the ring by killing them or throwing them with the Leviathan Axe Serpent’s Snare attack (hold R2). Our first completion of this challenge awarded us with 1,000 Hacksilver and 250 Divine Ashes.

With all six Crucible challenges completed, you’ve now completed The Crucible Favor and can open the Nornir Chest in the main arena to get a Chaos Flame upgrade. However, there are still plenty more challenges to overcome in the Crucible.

God of War Ragnarok The Final Challenges

If you’re looking for even more Crucible challenges in Muspelheim, start by interacting with the golden sword that appears just behind the Nornir Chest. Doing so will begin ‘The Final Challenges’ Favor, which tasks you with completing six tough God of War Ragnarok Crucible challenges in the main arena. Although, you’ll have to repeat many of the six smaller challenges you just completed, as well as some new ones, to unlock them. The three new small arena challenges are:

Rampage (Arena F): Kill 20 enemies in 150 seconds . Just kill stuff as quickly as possible and stun the Ogres to smash up more enemies. Completing this challenge for the first time gave us 2,500 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, four Asgardian Ingots, and one Smouldering Ember.

. Just kill stuff as quickly as possible and stun the Ogres to smash up more enemies. Completing this challenge for the first time gave us 2,500 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, four Asgardian Ingots, and one Smouldering Ember. Health Steal (Arena N): Kratos takes constant damage, but damaging enemies heals him. Be aggressive to get as many hits in as possible. Our first completion of this challenge awarded us with 2,500 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, three Luminous Alloy, and one Blazing Ember.

Be aggressive to get as many hits in as possible. Our first completion of this challenge awarded us with 2,500 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, three Luminous Alloy, and one Blazing Ember. Kill Fuse (Arena R): Kill 22 enemies in 30 seconds, but every kill adds more time. Just kill stuff as quickly as possible but save your powerful Runic Attacks for the tougher Wulver enemies. We got 2,500 Hacksilver, 250 Divine Ashes, five Petrified Bone, and one Glowing Ember for our first completion.

To unlock and initiate one of the final challenges at the main arena, you must activate a particular combination of runes found in the smaller arenas by completing any of their challenges. Once you’ve completed a challenge at two of the smaller arenas, head back to the sword in the main arena to initiate a Final Challenge – as an example, you could complete the Weapon Mastery challenge in Arena F and the Kill Fuse challenge in Arena R to activate the Shield Breaker challenge in the main arena.

God of War Ragnarok Final Challenges combinations

Here are the six rune combinations you need for all the Final Challenges in Muspelheim:

Endurance – F,N: Defeat 99 enemies. This is a long one, so just make sure you don’t take too much damage early on. For our first completion we got the Muspelheim’s Force Amulet Enchantment, one Blazing Ember, three Smouldering Embers, two Glowing Embers, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver.

This is a long one, so just make sure you don’t take too much damage early on. For our first completion we got the Muspelheim’s Force Amulet Enchantment, one Blazing Ember, three Smouldering Embers, two Glowing Embers, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver. Shield Breaker – F,R: Kill weaker enemies to temporarily break the Einherjar Captain’s shield. Dodge the Captain as best as you can while you focus on the weaker enemies. Additionally, a Stalker boss enters the fray when the Captain gets down to about 25% health. The first time we completed this challenge, we got one Blazing Ember, Surtr’s Scorches Cuirass, three Smouldering Embers, one Glowing Ember, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver.

Dodge the Captain as best as you can while you focus on the weaker enemies. Additionally, a Stalker boss enters the fray when the Captain gets down to about 25% health. The first time we completed this challenge, we got one Blazing Ember, Surtr’s Scorches Cuirass, three Smouldering Embers, one Glowing Ember, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver. Ring of Fire – N,F: Defeat all 15 enemies while inside the ring. For our first time completing this challenge, we got Surtr’s Scorched Arm, one Blazing Ember, two Smouldering Embers, three Glowing Embers, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver.

For our first time completing this challenge, we got Surtr’s Scorched Arm, one Blazing Ember, two Smouldering Embers, three Glowing Embers, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver. Onsalught – N,R: Survive in the static ring of fire for five minutes. This is another endurance test but in a much tighter arena, so be careful and focus more on keeping enemies away rather than killing them as fast as possible. Our first completion of this challenge awarded us with the Muspelheim’s Endurance Amulet Enchantment, two Blazing Embers, one Smouldering Ember, three Glowing Embers, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver .

This is another endurance test but in a much tighter arena, so be careful and focus more on keeping enemies away rather than killing them as fast as possible. Our first completion of this challenge awarded us with the Muspelheim’s Endurance Amulet Enchantment, two Blazing Embers, one Smouldering Ember, three Glowing Embers, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver Phantom – R,F: Defeat a Flame Phantom boss. The Phantom boss isn’t too difficult but the extra enemies that come in to distract you make things much tougher. We were rewarded with the Muspelheim’s Essence Amulet Enchantment, three Blazing Embers, two Smouldering Embers, one Glowing Ember, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 200,000 Hacksilver for our first completion.

The Phantom boss isn’t too difficult but the extra enemies that come in to distract you make things much tougher. We were rewarded with the Muspelheim’s Essence Amulet Enchantment, three Blazing Embers, two Smouldering Embers, one Glowing Ember, 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 200,000 Hacksilver for our first completion. Boss Rush – R,N: Defeat a series of increasingly challenging boss enemies. There are five bosses to fight, so be cautious as healing is limited and save your Runic Attacks and Relic for the later bosses when things get trickier. We got Surtr’s Scorched Girdle, three Blazing Embers, one Smouldering Ember, two Glowing Embers 2,000 Divine Ashes, and 40,000 Hacksilver for our first completion.

Once you’ve completed all six of the above challenges, you will complete The Final Challenges Favor in God of War Ragnarok. You’re now free to repeat any of the 15 Crucible challenges to farm for upgrade materials, including Smouldering, Blazing, and Glowing Embers, and Divine Ashes which are exclusive to Muspelheim. Get enough materials to get all your gear to Power Level 9 and then you can consider taking on a hidden boss.

God of War Ragnarok Gna boss fight

There’s a secret boss in God of War Ragnarok that you can get to via a crawl space in the south of the Crucible’s main arena. Crawl through and then grapple across the cliffs to reach Gna, the new Valkyrie Queen, in her own arena.



Gna is the toughest boss in God of War Ragnarok. She has a massive number of attacks that hit hard and can apply various status effects, and she has a colossal health bar. Beating her will complete the Defend Your Valor Favor and will get you some rewards – the Queen’s Armor for Freya, a Lore Scroll of Gna’s journal, The Queen’s Roar Runic Summon for Freya, and the Shield Rond of Obliteration which adds a projectile blast attack to your shield.

Here are some tips for bringing down Gna: