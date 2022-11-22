How to get the Berserker armor and defeat all the Berserker Gravestones in God of War Ragnarok

The God of War Ragnarok Berserker armor set is arguably the best in the game with excellent stats across the board and powerful Soul Explosion perks, making the Berserker set the perfect endgame powerhouse set. To get it, you’ll need to complete three of the 10 Berserker Gravestones found across the Nine Realms as part of the Fit for a King Favor, although be aware that you cannot complete them all until after you’ve finished the main story. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the Berserker Armor set in God of War Ragnarok, including the Berserker Gravestone locations, the rewards from each one, and how to get what we think is the best Relic in the game, the Hilt of Skofnung.

How to get the God of War Ragnarok Berserker armor and upgrade it

To get the full Berserker amor set – that’s the Berserker Cuirass, Gauntlets, and Waist Guard – you need to defeat three of the 10 Berserker Gravestones in God of War Ragnarok. These challenging boss fight activities are unlocked once you collect the Inert Hilt of Skofnung item in King’s Grave during ‘The Word of Fate’ quest. Place the inert hilt in a Berserker Gravestone to begin the Fit for a King Favor and start the boss fight. The locations of each Berserker Gravestone and some tips are listed in detail further down, but here are your three main targets for the armor and what each armor piece does:

Berserker Cuirass – Found by completing the Berserker Gravestone in The Barrens, Alfheim: Strength-focused armor that adds solid boosts to all other stats and grants the Soulless Warrior perk, which temporarily increases Kratos’ Melee Attack damage after using a Relic, but also increases the amount of damage he receives.

– Found by completing the Berserker Gravestone in The Barrens, Alfheim: Strength-focused armor that adds solid boosts to all other stats and grants the Soulless Warrior perk, which temporarily increases Kratos’ Melee Attack damage after using a Relic, but also increases the amount of damage he receives. Berserker Gauntlets – Found by completing the Berserker Gravestone in the Mist Fields, Niflheim: Strength-focused armor that adds decent boosts to all other stats and provides the Soulless Assault perk, which gives hits on enemies a low Luck chance to cause a damaging Soul Explosion that also restores some of the cooldown time of your Relic.

– Found by completing the Berserker Gravestone in the Mist Fields, Niflheim: Strength-focused armor that adds decent boosts to all other stats and provides the Soulless Assault perk, which gives hits on enemies a low Luck chance to cause a damaging Soul Explosion that also restores some of the cooldown time of your Relic. Berserker Waist Guard – Found by completing the Berserker Gravestone in the Lake of Nine, Midgard: Defense-focused armor that adds decent boosts to all other stats and adds the Soulless Rebuke perk, which causes blocking, parrying, or taking any damage to have a moderate Luck chance to cause a damaging Soul Explosion that also restores some of the cooldown time of your Relic.

After you’ve defeated the bosses at a Gravestone listed above, they’ll disintegrate into some lovely loot, including the armor pieces listed above. Complete the other six Berserker Gravestones and you’ll be ready to face King Hrolf at the 10th Gravestone for the Hilt of Skofnung Relic, but you can use any other Relic with the Berserker armor in the meantime.

Now that you have the armor, you should focus on upgrading it to boost its stats and Power Level, making subsequent boss fights easier. As usual, you’ll need to take the armor pieces to a shop and must provide the correct resources needed to upgrade the armor one level at a time. These resources are:

Hacksilver – you’ll need lots, but you can earn it from pretty much anywhere.

you’ll need lots, but you can earn it from pretty much anywhere. Asgardian Ingots – Found in coffins and chests towards the end of the game.

– Found in coffins and chests towards the end of the game. Tempered Remnants – earned from defeating Berserkers.

– earned from defeating Berserkers. Purified Crystalline – earned by depositing crystals at the Well in the Vanaheim Crater.

– earned by depositing crystals at the Well in the Vanaheim Crater. 2 Smouldering Embers – needed to upgrade the Cuirass to Level 9 and can be earned from completing trials in the Crucible of Muspelheim

– needed to upgrade the Cuirass to Level 9 and can be earned from completing trials in the Crucible of Muspelheim 10 Sparkling Crystals – needed to upgrade the Waist Guard to Level 9 and can be earned by depositing crystals at the Well in the Vanaheim Crater.

God of War Ragnarok Berserker Gravestone locations

The first nine Berserker Gravestone locations are listed below and grouped by Realm, and there’s no specific order that you need to fight them in. You will find some harder than others, so don’t be afraid to abandon a fight and come back later once you’ve levelled up a bit more. Once you’ve completed the nine Berserker Gravestones and therefore collected the 12 Berserker Souls for the Favor, you’ll need to fight King Hrolf at the 10th and final Gravestone, which we’ve provided details for at the end of this section:

Midgard Berserker Gravestones

Lake of Nine Berserker Gravestone

You can find Fraekni the Zealous in the north of the Lake of Nine, directly in front of the Helheim Realm Tower. Fraekni is an aggressive, melee-focused Berserker. They use their large axe to perform heavy sweeping attacks and lightning-fast, unblockable lunges, so be ready to dodge the attacks or interrupt them. Once Fraekni has been dealt with, you can collect the Berserker Waist Guard, two Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

Svartalfheim Berserker Gravestones

Nidavellir Beach Berserker Gravestone

Head over to the Nidavellir Beach Mystic Gateway and use the Draupnir Spear to swing across a gap to reach the mining wagon that can take you up to the Forge area of Svartalfheim. Here you’ll find Hardrefill the Callous, who fights with a large sword and uses lots of guard-breaking attacks. Also watch out for his unblockable air drop attack, which you must avoid with a well-timed dodge. Defeat Hardrefill to get two Tempered Remnants, the Asgard’s Fortitude Amulet Enchantment, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

Alberich Island Berserker Gravestone

Sail across the Bay of Bounty to reach the beach near Alberich Island in the north of Svartalfheim and activate the Berserker Gravestone to battle Beigadr the Feared. He’s an absolute unit and uses a combination of ranged lightning attacks, teleporting, and his fists to immobilize and beat up Kratos. Lay out Beigadr and collect two Tempered Remnants, the Asgard’s Might Amulet Enchantment, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

Jarnsmida Pitmines Berserker Gravestone

Head to the Pitmines – you might have to complete one of the God of War Ragnarok mine puzzles to get through again – and reach the open area near the south side that leads into the Applecore. Here you’ll find another Berserker Gravestone that initiates a double boss fight against Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome. This is one of the trickier fights as both Berserkers have fast, hard-hitting attacks but will also teleport away and tag in the other to take over. Look out for Bodvar’s rapid punches and devastating area-of-effect attacks, and always keep an eye out for Starolfr rising in the air to use her soul spike attack. Overcome the Berserker duo and you’ll be rewarded with the Hind of the Nine Realms Spear Handle, one Gale Flame, five Tempered Remnants, 75 Shattered Runes, and 80 Bonded Leather.

Alfheim Berserker Gravestones

The Barrens Berserker Gravestone

Head to the east side of the Barrens and reach the clearing south of the large beast skeleton to find the Berserker Gravestone. This is a triple boss fight against Svipdagr the Cold and the two Sisters of Illska (Hromundr the Cruel and Vottr the Prideful), so there’s a lot to keep track of at once. Svipdagr has a relatively large health pool but also has a simple melee-focused moveset. However, the Sisters share their health bars (so damaging one damages the other) and both use lots of ice and fire projectile attacks. Take down this Berserker trio and you’ll get the Berserker Cuirass, Asgard’s Security Amulet Enchantment, one Frozen Flame, five Tempered Remnants, 75 Shattered Runes, and 180 Bonded Leather.

The Forbidden Sands Berserker Gravestone

Head to the south corner of the Forbidden Sands desert in Alfheim and you’ll spot the Berserker Gravestone out in the open where you’ll fight Hjalti the Stolid. She uses two maces to deliver powerful melee combos and fast ground slam and ranged attacks. Be prepared to rush her as soon as you see her winding up her dazing area-of-effect attack to stop it with a shield bash. Once you’ve defeated Hjalti, you’ll get the Grip of the Nine Realms Axe Handle, three Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leather, and 40 Shattered Runes.

Vanaheim Berserker Gravestones

Pilgrim’s Landing Berserker Gravestone

While sailing in Vanaheim, land your boat at Pilgrim’s Landing in the River Delta area to the west and you’ll spot a Berserker Gravestone in the middle of the landing. Here you can fight Hvitserkr the Bold, who uses plenty of poison-based attacks and can summon Reavers and Nightmares to fight too, making this a chaotic battle. Put an end to Hvitserkr and you can get the Pommels of the Nine Realms Blades Handles, three Tempered Remnants, 40 Shattered Runes, and 25 Bonded Leather.



While you’re in the River Delta area, make sure you’ve collected the broken parts for the God of War Ragnarok Lunda armor set too.

Vanaheim Crater Berserker Gravestone

The Sinkholes Berserker Gravestone

To reach this Berserker Gravestone, you must have flooded the Vanaheim Crater by opening the dam in the Jungle area. Once you’ve done that, head to the Sinkholes and sail down the stream until you reach the area with an island in the water and a nearby Celestial Altar. Dock your boat and make your way onto the island to reach the Gravestone and fight Haklangr the Bearded. He uses his massive hammer to perform powerful area-of-effect attacks and occasionally grants himself enhanced health bars, so make sure you use the correct weapon. Defeat Haklangr and you’ll get one Chaos Flame, five Tempered Remnants, 75 Shattered Runes, and 60 Bonded Leather.

Niflheim Berserker Gravestone

Mist Fields Berserker Gravestone

There is a lone Berserker Gravestone in the Mist Fields of Niflheim, but you can only get to it after you complete the main story and retrieve the remaining Realm Seeds from Ratatoskr. Once you’re in the Mist Fields, follow the main path to the west and you’ll eventually bump into the Gravestone to face Skjothendi the Unerring. She’s a hard-hitting Berserker who uses brutal Bifrost attacks with fisticuffs to tear chunks out of Kratos’ health bar – she’s also got that annoying air drop attack, so be ready to dodge death from above. Put down Skjothendi to get three Tempered Remnants, the Berserker Gauntlets, 40 Bonded Leather, and 40 Shattered Runes.

Final Berserker Gravestone

God of War Ragnarok King Hrolf Berserker Gravestone

Now that you’ve completed the previous nine Berserker Gravestones, defeated the 12 Berserkers within, and collected the full Berserker armor set, it’s time to finish the Fit for a King Favor by defeating King Hrolf Kraki at the 10th and final Berserker Gravestone. In doing this, you’ll also get the extremely powerful Hilt of Skofnung Relic, so it’s well worth seeking out King Hrolf. Head back to King’s Grave in Midgard where this all began and insert the broken Skofnung into the final Gravestone to summon the Berserker King.



As with the Valkyries in the previous God of War game, King Hrolf represents a combination of almost all the Berserkers you just fought and uses a mixture of all their attacks. Expect fast, unblockable melee attacks, long combos that can be parried, area-of-effect attacks, ranged elemental attacks of all flavors, almost every status effect in the game from Bifrost damage to immobilizing lightning shocks, and enhanced health bars that can only be destroyed with the right weapon. It’s a relentless fight that will require you to be aggressive and precise with your attacks, dodges, and parries.

When you do bring down King Hrolf with a satisfying stun grab, you’ll complete the Fit for a King Favor and will be rewarded with the Hilt of Skofnung Relic for your efforts – an utterly ridiculous Relic that summons 12 ghost swords that slice any enemy that dares to stand before you. However, it does have an extremely long cooldown time, but with a solid Cooldown stat from the fully upgraded Berserker armor set and the benefits of its Soulless perks, this cooldown often gets cut down substantially in frantic combat. Take your Berserker Armor and Hilt of Skofnung to the Crucible in Muspelheim to face some of God of War Ragnarok’s toughest challenges and the hardest boss in the game.