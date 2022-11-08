All God of War Ragnarok Raven locations

Find the God of War Ragnarok Ravens and you can unlock special Niflheim chests, but you’ll need to search far and wide to find all 48 of them for the Eyes of Odin quest. These green, collectible, ghost birds can be found all over six of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, and each one you find needs to be destroyed to complete the quest, but that's easier said than done as they’re not exactly easy to find. Still, the six Legendary Chests that you can unlock in Niflheim will offer you a unique armor set and some Runic attacks, so it's a Favor worth doing. We’ve laid out all the God of War Ragnarok Raven locations below, so you can start your own comprehensive viking pest control business.

Where to find all the God of War Ragnarok Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

God of War Ragnarok tips (Image credit: Sony) Our God of War Ragnarok tips and tricks will ensure you're ready to rage at a moment's notice!

As you play God of War Ragnarok you'll need to keep an eye out for 48 green Ravens for the Eyes of Odin Favor, which can be found by listening for their telltale, high-pitched caw. The first one you kill will begin the Favor, and then each one you take down afterwards will added to your list. The Ravens are split across six of the Nine Realms – Midgard, Svartalfheim, Alfheim, Vanaheim, Muspelheim, and Helheim – so we've grouped them by realm and sorted them roughly in the order they're encountered in the story (of course, if you actually want a sense of how long that'll be, check out our answer to the question: How long is God of War Ragnarok?)



That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get all 48 Ravens as you go, though - certain Ravens require late-game God of War Ragnarok Special Equipment , or only become accessible as events in the story unlock new areas. If you are trying to collect the Ravens as you play, there are some story spoilers below, so be careful! Always reference the in-game collectible lists for each region and the Eyes of Odin Favor to see how you’re getting on.

Midgard Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

There's a total of six Ravens in Midgard, largely around the Lake of Nine, rather than in the Woods or around Freya's house to the South. None of these Ravens are too difficult to reach once you know of their locations - and that's where we come in to help.

1. Lake of Nine Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Hugging the South side of Tyr's Temple is a little icy alcove you can ride the dog sled into. The Raven is up on a perch at the East side, though it'll sometimes fly around a little. And while you're here, head south to find a secret quest based around God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom and Troll locations!

2. Lake of Nine Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Head to the East side of the Lake, where there'll be two paths - a higher one to the North and a lower one to the South, leading to some giant metal doors. The Raven is on the wall next to those doors, and you can whack it by climbing up the higher, Northern slope to get the angle.

3. The Well of Urd Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Head towards the Well in the Northwest lake, and climb up to the very top of the cliffs. Once there, turn back round to see a raven sitting on the ice across from you. A well-placed ranged attack will take it out.

4. The Oarsmen Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

This Raven is in the optional area "The Oarsmen", to the North, but it's accessible from the Shores of Nine area if you have a good aim. Approach from the Lake, vault the initial icy barrier, and the bird is on the cliffside ahead of you, to the North. Aim your weapon throw slightly upwards to compensate for the distance and it will pin the bird to the rock nicely.

5. The Derelict Outpost Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

The Derelict Outpost is an optional area to the Southwest of the Lake of Nine connected to a Favor regarding Sigrun the Valkyrie. The first of two Ravens is actually just outside the area though - before climbing the chain to the smith/shop at the entrance, look back at the path leading here where the damaged boat forms a makeshift ceiling on one side. The Raven is nestled inside the boat, looking down at a corpse.

6. The Derelict Outpost Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The second Raven in the Derelict Outpost - and the final one in Midgard - is inside the Derelict Outpost itself. Once you enter the first big area, it's on your right, balanced on a wooden post that supports one of the moving cranes.

Svartalfheim Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

There are 13 God of War Raganarok Ravens to find and kill in the Dwarf realm of Svartalfheim. It’s a big area, and you’ll have plenty of time to explore it to find some of these Ravens, but a lot of them won’t be accessible until much later in the game. Here’s where you can find them:

1. Auvangar Wetlands Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

From the Auvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway, walk forward and you’ll quickly spot the ghostly green Raven perched on a tall rock formation to the left. By the way, up ahead after that is a complex God of War Ragnarok waterwheel block puzzle - check out guide if you're stuck on freezing geysers.

2. Nidavellir Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Head to the Huldra Brothers’ shop in Nidavellir – it’s in the large boat dock area by the river. Once you’re at the shop, look up and left and you’ll spot the raven perched on the roof of a nearby building.

3. The Watchtower Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Climb up the Watchtower in the middle of the Bay of Bounty and then look out to the water on the southwest side. You’ll spot the Raven flying low over the water, up the Watchtower, then back down to the water to complete the loop. The best opportunity to hit it is when it’s almost directly overhead on the Watchtower.

4. Radsvinn’s Rig Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

At Radsvinn’s Rig, there is a crane with a large hook at the end of its cable. The Raven is sitting on the hook, ready to receive an axe to the beak.

5. Alberich Hollow Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Walk a short way through Alberich Hollow until you reach a section open to sunlight - the path ahead may also be blocked by gold metal that needs to be blown up if you’ve not been here before. The God of War Ragnarok Raven in this area is on the large rocks to the left of the path, and the raven will be sitting next to a tree on these rocks.

6. Althjof’s Rig Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Sail over to the rig’s dock and climb up the chain. As you clamber up the ledge, you can spot the Raven in a gap between some broken wooden planks on the left.

7. Lyngbakr Island Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

On Lyngbakr Island, there is a path that leads to a chest, but it’s blocked off by some gold material that can only be destroyed with an explosive. Grab a nearby charge and throw it at the gold to clear the way. Now you can swing over to the chest, where you’ll find a small tunnel that you can crawl through. As soon as you come out the other side of the tunnel and get onto the wooden platform, look left and you’ll see the Raven.

8. Alberich Island 1 Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

You'll need to have unlocked the Draupnir Spear for this one. Dock your boat on the beach and climb up the rock wall to the right using the wind slot for the Spear. This will allow you to reach the upper area where the Raven is, but you’ll need to destroy the sonic stone blocking another path to reach the Raven. With the way cleared, head down the short path and you’ll notice the Raven circling over the water to the east.

9. Alberich Island 2 Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

From the previous Alberich Island Raven, you can use the nearby contraptions to swing across to the wooden structure in the water and then swing again onto Alberich Island itself. Once you’re on the island, head up the path to the gear that lowers the gate. On this path, you’ll spot a small hole in the rock wall on the left. The Raven is perched at the end of this hole.

10. The Forge 1 Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

As soon as you reach The Forge by riding the mining wagon, follow the wooden walkway and you’ll easily spot the Raven circling overhead, or will hear it cawing at least.

11. The Forge 2 Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

As part of the Forging Destiny quest, you’ll make a return visit to The Forge and need to head up to a new area to meet The Lady. You’ll walk through a cave tunnel and will eventually reach a small lake area with a lift in the middle of the lake. As you walk along the path to head down to the lake, you’ll spot the Raven on the cliff wall.

12. Jarnsmida Pitmines Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

The Raven in the Jarnsmida Pitmines is circling above the water at the center of the pitmines. From the north side of the mines, you can jump down at a few points to reach a chain that lets you descend to a small area right by the water. From here, you can easily kill the Raven.

13. The Applecore Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

While you’re working your way through the Applecore, you’ll eventually reach a puzzle where you have to freeze water channels with the axe and get Atreus to shoot sonic ore chunks to get you across the area on a moving platform. Once you step off the moving platform, look to your left and you’ll spot the Raven perched on a rafter.

Alfheim Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok version of Alfheim has 10 Ravens to turn into green mist. To find them all, you’ll need to complete some of the Favors in Alfheim as they’ll unlock access to new areas of the realm with Ravens in them. Here’s where to look for those Ravens:

1. The Strond Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

This Raven is easy to spot as you progress through the Strond towards the Temple of Light. Assuming you’re doing the “Groa’s Secret” quest, you’ll reach a quiet point where Tyr will mention Freyr and you’ll need to walk across a rock bridge and jump a small gap. There’s a large, withered tree to the left of the bridge, and you’ll easily notice the Raven sitting on one of the branches.

2. Temple of Light Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Early on in your adventure into the Temple of Light in Alfheim, you’ll go through a doorway and then up a stone spiral staircase. There’s a point about halfway up the staircase where you can drop down a quite well-hidden ledge and onto a new path. Walk along this path and you’ll find the Raven sitting behind a gate.

(Image credit: Sony)

Stand back from the gate so that you can see the purple Twilight Stone fragment attached to the pillar on the left. You need to throw the Leviathan Axe at the right angle so that it bounces off the Twilight Stone and hits another piece of Twilight Stone directly above the Raven, causing the axe to bounce again and hit the Raven.

3. Temple of Light Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Much further into the temple, you’ll eventually reach a room where you’ll need to fight some Elves – this room has a pillar of light shooting through the middle and a bunch of Twilight Stone panels on the edge and some in the middle. Once the fighting is over, look out to the northwest and you should spot a Raven sitting on a column.

4. The Canyon Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Head to the Huldra Brothers’ shop in the Canyon. There’s a fenced off area next to the shop and a Raven is flying over it in a figure of eight.

5. The Barrens Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Head to the temple building on the northern edge of the Barrens. There’s an old tree very close to this building and a Raven is perched on the trunk, waiting to be hit.

6. The Barrens Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Just a short walk away in the northeastern corner of the Barrens is a massive dragon-like beast’s skull on top of a sand dune, and you’ll find the second Barrens Raven here. Stand on the north side of the skull and look south. The Raven is quite obviously perched in the skull’s eyehole.

7. The Forbidden Sands Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

As you come out of the Hjarta cave tunnel and arrive in the Forbidden Sands area of Alfheim, you’ll notice that there’s a large rock formation sticking out to the right - it shows up very clearly on the map and isn’t hard to miss. Walk around to the north side of the rock formation and the first of the Forbidden Sands Ravens will be

8. The Forbidden Sands Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Head to the southwestern section of the Forbidden Sands and look for the small, raised area that’s tucked away in the cliff – it’s also directly west of the large rock hole that the Hafgufa jellyfish creature comes out of if you’ve completed the Song of the Sands Favor.



Head into the nook and then grapple up the wall on the right to reach the raised area. Then look to the northwest corner and the Raven will be waiting there on the cliff wall to be hit with an axe.

9. The Forbidden Sands Raven 3

(Image credit: Sony)

From the previous Raven, you can head north along the west rock wall to eventually reach the entrance to a monument to Freyr, and you should quickly spot the Raven gliding around the area in a figure of eight. Walk up the monument to get closer to the Raven and knock it out of the sky.

10. The Forbidden Sands Raven 4

(Image credit: Sony)

Head to the Elven Sanctum, the large building in the northeast corner of the Forbidden Sands area. Rather than climbing up and going in the front door, stand at the base of the building where there will be a stone door with a pile of rocks in front of it. Use your weapons to smash the rock pile to reveal a hole that you can crawl through.

(Image credit: Sony)

Go through the hole and down the cave path. You’ll quickly spot the Raven circling on the left side. Time your weapon throw well to hit the final Forbidden Sands Raven and the final Alfheim Raven!

Vanaheim Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

The realm of Vanaheim has 15 Ravens in total – the most of any of the realms - but you’ll find eight of those in the jungles and swamps. The other seven are in a hidden area unlocked later, and you’ll find those further down with their own map. Vanaheim also has a day/night mechanic that opens and closes certain travel routes. While the Ravens can be found at either time, looking for them at night should be better as it’s easier to get around. These are the Vanaheim Raven locations for the main jungle area:

1. The Southern Wilds Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Looking at the Southern Wilds map, you’ll notice that there’s a small path very close to the Mystic Gateway that leads west and goes to the river bank. Head down this path to the river and you’ll find the Raven swooping over the water.

2. Freyr’s Camp Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

To find the only Raven in Freyr’s Camp, you’ll need to take the winding north path that leads to the Eastern Barri Woods. As you emerge from the cave and into the jungle, look to the north to see a big stone ring hanging from the trees. The Raven is perched on a tree branch just in front of the stone ring.

3. Eastern Barri Woods Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

In the Vanaheim woods, you can find the God of War Ragnarok Raven here by going off the main path and taking a left up some stone steps that lead to a ruined structure with a Nornir Chest inside.

(Image credit: Sony)

Opposite the chest is a short path that leads to a slightly elevated position that you can see the Raven from - watch out for the Wulver too. Look west and you’ll spot it sitting on the roots of a huge tree.

4. The Abandoned Village Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

When you’ve reached the Abandoned Village from the Eastern Barri Woods, head inside the large, ruined building to the east. Once you’re inside, go to the south side of the building, through the archway and down a small path that leads to a stone gazebo.

(Image credit: Sony)

You can then walk up to the elevated section and the Raven will be visible between two massive tree roots.

5. River Delta Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

In the River Delta area of Vanaheim, look for a small patch of land that you can beach your boat on called Pilgrim’s Landing - it's on the western edge of the Vanaheim map. Once on the landing, climb up the temple structure and cross all the bridges until you reach the end where there's a gold Legendary Chest waiting for you.

(Image credit: Sony)

There's an archway to the left of the chest and you’ll be able to see one of the River Delta Ravens hopping about on a rock on the opposite river bank.

6. River Delta Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

To get the other Raven in the River Delta, you need to head to Noatun’s Garden which is east of Pilgrim’s Landing. Beach your boat on the bank of the garden and run over the easternmost building – if you’ve not been to this garden before, the main gate to this building will be closed and you’ll need to climb in through the roof.

(Image credit: Sony)

Inside this building, you’ll notice the collapsed walls behind the loot chest. This allows you to see the raven perched far away on a branch that hangs over the river. You’ll have to aim above the raven quite a bit to compensate for the distance.

7. Goddess Falls Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you’ve lowered the magic rock gate blocking the river at the Cliffside Ruins, you can row down the stream to reach Goddess Falls. There is one Raven in this area and it’s just circling around. We recommend that you climb up the cliffs to get a better angle for hitting the Raven as it flies by.

8. The Veiled Passage Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

From Goddess Falls, you can reach the Veiled Passage to get the next Raven. As you row through the area, you’ll spot a Nornir Chest on the right and just beyond that, you can see the Raven sitting on a tree branch hanging from the cave ceiling. To hit it, head to the next area where you can beach your boat, which is just ahead of the Raven, then turn around and lob your axe at the bird on the branch.

Vanaheim Crater Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

The Vanaheim Crater is such a large part of Vanaheim that it deserves its own map and it contains seven of the 15 Ravens in this realm. You can only unlock the Crater by completing a Favor called ‘Scent of Survival’, which becomes available towards the end of the main story. We also recommend that you head to the Jungle area in the south of the Crater and open the dam as soon as possible. This will flood the area, allowing you to get around by boat and is necessary to access certain parts of the Crater, however the time of day does not matter. Here are the God of War Ragnarok Ravens for the Crater in Vanaheim:

1. The Plains Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

For this Raven, head over to the shop towards the northeastern corner of the Plains. If you’re standing directly next to the shop, turn to face east and you’ll notice the Raven pecking around at the water’s edge (or cliff edge if you haven’t opened the dam).

2. The Plains Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Cross over to the western section of the Plains and then run over to the northeastern corner of the main open area. You should be able to see the frozen lightning bolt ahead of you and a Raven sitting nearby on the cliff wall on your left.

3. The Plains Raven 3

From the previous Raven, head west and mantle over a collapsed pillar and then jump down into a wide open area which has a gate corrupted by a Scorn Pole on the right and a cave to the left.

(Image credit: Sony)

Head over to the cave, but before jumping across the gap, look into the pit and you’ll spot the Raven perched on the rocks below.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. The Plains Raven 4

(Image credit: Sony)

Carry on through the rest of this western cave in the Plains. You’ll eventually climb up a wall and will head down a path which leads to another shop, a Mystic Gateway and a Celestial Shrine. To find the next Raven, look over to the other side of the wall you just climbed up and the Raven will be sitting on the rocks.

5. The Plains Raven 5

(Image credit: Sony)

To reach this God of War Ragnarok Raven, you need to get to the open area in the north of the Plains. There’s a Mystic Gateway called the Overgrown Tower in the area and it’s also where you fight a dragon called the Crimson Dread. Once you’re in this area, there’s a pit you can look into on the western edge and there you’ll find the Raven.

6. The Jungle Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you’ve opened the dam, you can sail around the back of the main temple on the east side of the jungle - the roof of which serves as a boss fight arena for another dragon. Walk into the open area where you either will fight or have already fought the two ogres and then look south at the temple building. You’ll notice the Raven sitting on a ledge above a chest.

7. The Sinkholes Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

With the Crater flooded, you’ll be able to sail around parts of the Sinkholes and can open a gate that takes you to a dragon’s lair as part of The Burning Skies Favor. As you sail into the dragon’s lair, you’ll spot the Raven on a ledge on the left. You need to beach your boat just up ahead and carry on through the lair, climb up to the boss fight arena, and defeat the dragon. Now head to the southwest edge of the arena and you’ll be able to easily whack the Raven as it's slightly below you on the ledge.

Muspelheim Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

Just two Eyes of Odin Ravens can handle the heat of Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok. Both of them can be found while you play as Kratos and Atreus during a quest called ‘The Summoning’. Here’s where you need to look:

Burning Cliffs Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

As soon as you arrive at the Burning Cliffs of Muspelheim, drop down the cliff and then immediately turn right and follow the path that twists down into a cave with a golden Legendary Chest inside. To the right of the chest is a gap in the wall with some lava inside and a Raven is perched inside.

Surtr’s Forge Raven

(Image credit: Sony)

As soon as you’re done talking to Surtr at his forge, turn left and you’ll spot the Raven sitting in the archway of a broken building up on the cliff.

Helheim Ravens

(Image credit: Sony)

Only two of Odin’s Ravens dwell in Helheim, and you can only kill them during or after your return trip to the realm as Kratos and Atreus in the ‘Reunion’ main quest. Although, both of them are very easy to spot, so you should be able to kill them during this quest. Here’s where you need to look:

Helgrind Raven Raven 1

(Image credit: Sony)

As soon as you arrive in Helgrind – whether that’s during the Reunion main quest or by using a Mystic Gateway to travel there – walk forward and you’ll spot the Raven flying around near the destroyed wall that Garm knocked down.

Helgrind Raven 2

(Image credit: Sony)

After resolving the issues with mega-wolf Garm, you’ll need to leave Helheim by solving a door puzzle that requires you to use the Leviathan Axe and Atreus’s Runic Arrows to freeze the hidden gear to hold the door open. On the other side of this door is a Lore Marker and the Raven is perched right above on the rock wall.

God of War Ragnarok Raven rewards

(Image credit: Sony)

As you find Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok you'll be able to open reward chests in Niflheim. Use a Mystic Gateway to travel to The Raven Tree in Niflheim where you'll see a rather creepy tree covered in all the Ravens you just killed, now free of Odin’s control. There are six gold Legendary Chests in front of the tree that you can open depending on the number of Ravens you've killed. Here’s what you get in each chest:

Chest 1 - on the left, and requires 6 Ravens to unlock: Girdle of Raven Tears waist armor - high defense stat and increases healing from Healthstones, using Rage, and any Gear by 15% (stacks with the bracers).

Girdle of Raven Tears waist armor - high defense stat and increases healing from Healthstones, using Rage, and any Gear by 15% (stacks with the bracers). Chest 2 - on the left, and requires 12 Ravens to unlock: Bracers of Raven Tears wrist armor - moderate strength and defense stats, and increases healing from Healthstones, using Rage, and any Gear by 15% (stacks with girdle).

Bracers of Raven Tears wrist armor - moderate strength and defense stats, and increases healing from Healthstones, using Rage, and any Gear by 15% (stacks with girdle). Chest 3 - on the left and requires 18 Ravens to unlock: Cuirass of Raven Tears chest armor - moderate Strength and Luck with high defense. Hitting enemies also has a low Luck chance to grant Healing Mist. This'll grant you the whole set, which was good enough to make it onto our list of the God of War Ragnarok Best Armor - though it wasn't the winner.

Cuirass of Raven Tears chest armor - moderate Strength and Luck with high defense. Hitting enemies also has a low Luck chance to grant Healing Mist. This'll grant you the whole set, which was good enough to make it onto our list of the God of War Ragnarok Best Armor - though it wasn't the winner. Chest 4 - on the right and requires 28 Ravens to unlock: Breath of Thamur Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attack, which creates a massive area-of-effect ice storm that deals high damage. If you fully upgrade it, a good amount of Frost damage gets added.

Breath of Thamur Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attack, which creates a massive area-of-effect ice storm that deals high damage. If you fully upgrade it, a good amount of Frost damage gets added. Chest 5 - on the right and requires 38 Ravens to unlock: Meteoric Slam Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attack, which inflicts damage and Burn by raining down lots of small fireballs in a wide area. Fully upgrade it to increase the damage and Burn effects, but also add a small amount of Stun.

Meteoric Slam Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attack, which inflicts damage and Burn by raining down lots of small fireballs in a wide area. Fully upgrade it to increase the damage and Burn effects, but also add a small amount of Stun. Chest 6 - on the right and requires all 48 Ravens to unlock: The Finger of Ruin Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic Attack, which summons a large tornado that launches smaller enemies and deals good regular damage and Force damage. Upgrade it fully to max out the damage and increase the Force damage and Stun effects.

(Image credit: Sony)

With all the chests open, you’ll then be introduced to the Raven Keeper who seems pretty miffed that you chilled all of their Ravens. Naturally, it’s boss fight time, so you’ll need to head to the nearby arena to fight the Raven Keeper. Once you get them down to about a quarter of their health, they will vanish and an ice dragon called the Pale One will appear instead. Defeat the Pale One to make the Raven Keeper reappear, and then finish them off to complete The Eyes of Odin Favor. The Pale One will give you two Dragon Claws and the Raven Keeper will drop the Hilt of Forsbrandr Relic (use it to push enemies back and gain a temporary Aura of Protection) and the Niflheim’s Justice Enchantment for the Yggdrasil Amulet.

Of course, if you've got a taste for hidden loot now, check out our guide on all the God of War Ragnarok Treasure Maps!