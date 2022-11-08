All God of War Ragnarok Treasure Map locations and solutions

The God of War Ragnarok Treasure map locations are fairly well hidden, whether you're talking about the maps or the treasures that they lead to. With 10 maps hidden around the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, each one offers a cryptic hint and an image leading the player to a buried treasure in the nearby area. They're not always easy to decipher, but the rewards involved can definitely make them worth it. For that reason, we'll teach you how to tap into your inner pirate and find all the treasure map locations and solutions in God of War Ragnarok below.

All Treasure Map locations in God of War Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok treasure map locations number 10 in total, divided across the Nine Realms as so:

Midgard: 2

Svartalfheim: 3

Alfheim: 2

Vanaheim: 3

Best God of War Ragnarok Armor (Image credit: Sony) Find your preferred shoulder straps with the God of War Ragnarok Best Armor list!

It's worth mentioning that, obviously, not every realm has buried treasure in it - it's mainly something found in the larger areas of God of War Ragnarok where exploration is more of a factor. The rewards will also vary depending on the treasure, but without fore-warned knowledge, there's no way of knowing what it'll be until you've dug it up. Treasure is marked with a glowing gold glint and a slightly disturbed pile of dirt, at least after you find the map.

On that note, we should also clarify that no, there's no way to get the treasure without getting the map first. Even if you find out the location of the treasure and head straight there first, there'll be no prompt to dig it up, as Kratos doesn't have any reason to think that this particular patch of dirt is any more profitable than the dirt around it. Treasure maps are also listed as "lore" in the map legend, while the actual loot is marked as "buried treasure".

With that in mind, we'll list the locations of all the 10 God of War Ragnarok Treasure maps - and the solutions to their puzzles - below, arranged by realm. Scroll down to see them all, or use the side links for easy navigation!

Midgard Treasure Map locations and solutions

Any treasure you find in Midgard is around the Lake of Nine. It's pretty sparse as treasure goes - in fact, one of the treasures found here is revealed by a map from a different realm altogether.

Of course, while you're here you can also grab the God of War Ragnarok Mystical Relic for secret quest with a huge reward - check out the attached guide to find out more!

Viking's Gift

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: Found on the West side of the Raider Fort, Northwest of Tyr's Temple on the Lake of Nine.

Found on the West side of the Raider Fort, Northwest of Tyr's Temple on the Lake of Nine. Treasure Location: Head to the East of the Lake of Nine, and take the lower path towards the Raider Hideout. Before you go in, you'll see a pair of huge metal doors - the treasure lies just in front of them.

Head to the East of the Lake of Nine, and take the lower path towards the Raider Hideout. Before you go in, you'll see a pair of huge metal doors - the treasure lies just in front of them. Reward: Midgard's Justice Amulet Enchantment (12 Runic, 3 Cooldown), Shattered Rune (25), Stonewood (1), Dwarven Steel (1), Honed Metal (1)

Demise of Dagestr

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: The treasure might be in Midgard, but the map is in Svartalfheim, in the North of the Sverd Sands. Head back into the mine from the lower gateway once you've unlocked the Draupnir Spear and almost immediately you'll see a point where you can stick one in the wall to climb up. Above is the body of a Dwarf, with the map lying next to her.

The treasure might be in Midgard, but the map is in Svartalfheim, in the North of the Sverd Sands. Head back into the mine from the lower gateway once you've unlocked the Draupnir Spear and almost immediately you'll see a point where you can stick one in the wall to climb up. Above is the body of a Dwarf, with the map lying next to her. Treasure Location: Head to Midgard, to the Western Lake of Nine. Just North of the Raider Fort is a Realm Tower, with a small path on its left side. Head down it to find the corpse of a dragon, with the treasure under its head.

Head to Midgard, to the Western Lake of Nine. Just North of the Raider Fort is a Realm Tower, with a small path on its left side. Head down it to find the corpse of a dragon, with the treasure under its head. Reward: Helheim's Force Amulet Enchantment (12 Strength, 3 Vitality), Shattered Rune (40), Asgardian Ingot (2), Petrified Bone (2), Luminous Alloy (2)

Svartalfheim Treasure Map locations and solutions

Svartalfheim is probably the first area you'll find a treasure map, although you'll have to go off the beaten path a little to do so, and a lot of messing about in boats will be involved no matter which route you take. Once you've cleared the God of War Ragnarok geyser waterwheel puzzle, you'll have the chance to start treasure hunting.

Fruits of Industry

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: Head to Dragon Beach and work Northwards through Alberich's Hollow, including the boss fight with Ormstunga. Once you emerge back outside, before kicking down the chain, head to the right of the platform to find the map.

Head to Dragon Beach and work Northwards through Alberich's Hollow, including the boss fight with Ormstunga. Once you emerge back outside, before kicking down the chain, head to the right of the platform to find the map. Treasure Location: At the landing beach for Modvitnir's Rig, on the Southern side of the water East of Nidavellir. When you dock, check the beach's right side for the buried treasure.

At the landing beach for Modvitnir's Rig, on the Southern side of the water East of Nidavellir. When you dock, check the beach's right side for the buried treasure. Reward: Svartalfheim's Lifeblood Amulet Enchantment (3 Defense, 12 Vitality), Shattered Rune (40), Petrified Bone (1), Luminous Alloy (1), Asgardian Ingot (1)

Washed Ashore

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: Head to Alberich Island, North of the Bay of Bounty. South of that is a little stone island with a crane and a separated dock that forms a semi-circle - the map is lying beneath the freezable gear attached to the crane, on its West side.

Head to Alberich Island, North of the Bay of Bounty. South of that is a little stone island with a crane and a separated dock that forms a semi-circle - the map is lying beneath the freezable gear attached to the crane, on its West side. Treasure Location: North of Nidavellir, on the East side of the water, is Dragon Beach. Dock your boat and head to the Southernmost point to find a massive skeleton - the Treasure is lying just before it.

North of Nidavellir, on the East side of the water, is Dragon Beach. Dock your boat and head to the Southernmost point to find a massive skeleton - the Treasure is lying just before it. Reward: Jotunheim's Virtue Amulet Enchantment (3 Vitality, 12 Cooldown), Shattered Rune (40), Asgardian Ingot (1), Petrified Bone (1), Luminous Alloy (1),

Mining Glory

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: At the North-Eastern most point of Nidavellir. Once you have the Draupnir Spear, go to the top of the town and embed it in the (not especially obvious) steam vent to create a ledge up for you to reach a legendary chest, and the map next to it.

At the North-Eastern most point of Nidavellir. Once you have the Draupnir Spear, go to the top of the town and embed it in the (not especially obvious) steam vent to create a ledge up for you to reach a legendary chest, and the map next to it. Treasure Location: Head to the Applecore, and go to the central mining room, with the ascending spiral path in the center. At the lowest point of the spiral path is a spot where you can jump over a channel of water - and the treasure is buried there.

Head to the Applecore, and go to the central mining room, with the ascending spiral path in the center. At the lowest point of the spiral path is a spot where you can jump over a channel of water - and the treasure is buried there. Reward: Muspelheim's Blessing Amulet Enchantment (3 Runic, 12 Vitality), Shattered Rune (40), Asgardian Ingot (1), Petrified Bone (1), Luminous Alloy (1)

Alfheim Treasure Map locations and solutions

Alfheim has a couple of maps centred around the Barrens, the optional area of rough desert to the North of the map. You'll need to do the Song of the Sands Favors to unlock the full desert, so you'll have to go for a Hafgufa first if the loot isn't immediately in reach.

Vulture's Gold

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: Just lying at the beginning of the Canyons, the path that links the main Alfheim temple to the Barrens. Just head down there from the Strond gateway and you'll see it.

Just lying at the beginning of the Canyons, the path that links the main Alfheim temple to the Barrens. Just head down there from the Strond gateway and you'll see it. Treasure Location: Head to the Barrens - at the Northeast side is a giant skeleton of some whale-like creature. Step into the skeleton's mouth to see the treasure glinting in the dirt.

Head to the Barrens - at the Northeast side is a giant skeleton of some whale-like creature. Step into the skeleton's mouth to see the treasure glinting in the dirt. Reward: Lethal Detonation Accessory (Enemies killed from a Runic Arrow explode, dealing moderate damage around them), Shattered Rune (30), Stonewood (1), Dwarven Steel (1), Honed Metal (1)

Forgotten Tower

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: In the Easternmost tower of the Forbidden Sands, on a shelf next to the Legendary Chest in the main library.

In the Easternmost tower of the Forbidden Sands, on a shelf next to the Legendary Chest in the main library. Treasure Location: At the Northernmost side of the Forbidden Sands, North of the entrance to the Burrows, is a raised courtyard with a locked door to a tower (if you haven't done the associated Favor yet). The treasure is to the left of the door.

At the Northernmost side of the Forbidden Sands, North of the entrance to the Burrows, is a raised courtyard with a locked door to a tower (if you haven't done the associated Favor yet). The treasure is to the left of the door. Reward: Alfheim's Virtue Amulet Enchantment (3 Strength, 12 Luck), Shattered Rune (10), Stonewood (1), Dwarven Steel (1), Honed Metal (1)

Vanaheim Treasure Map locations and solutions

Like Alfheim, some of the treasure here is found in optional areas, rather than the main path. To get the final treasure, you'll need to have found and flooded the Crater by completing the related questlines, which means completing the Scent of Survival, For Vanaheim! and Return of the River Favors in that order (each Favor completed unlocks access to the next one).

Under the Rainbow

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: Go to Noatun's Garden, the optional Vanaheim area along the River Delta. At the very Northernmost point, hidden to the right of the building, is a little shrouded area at the forest's edge with the map lying there.

Go to Noatun's Garden, the optional Vanaheim area along the River Delta. At the very Northernmost point, hidden to the right of the building, is a little shrouded area at the forest's edge with the map lying there. Treasure Location: Head to the Goddess Falls at the Southwest most point of Vanaheim. At the end of the river, dock and climb the cliffs towards the Vanir Shrine. When you reach the plateau with the Nornir chest, walk to the very edge of the cliff to see the treasure.

Head to the Goddess Falls at the Southwest most point of Vanaheim. At the end of the river, dock and climb the cliffs towards the Vanir Shrine. When you reach the plateau with the Nornir chest, walk to the very edge of the cliff to see the treasure. Reward: Nilfheim's Virtue Amulet Enchantment (3 Defense, 12 Cooldown), Shattered Rune (10), Stonewood (1), Dwarven Steel (1), Honed Metal (1)

Giant's Toes

(Image credit: Sony)

Map Location: As part of the Freya's Missing Peace Favor, you'll get to go to the Vanir Shrine in the Southwest map. In the main courtyard with the two scorn poles, check the Northern wall - tucked to the side is the map on the floor.

As part of the Freya's Missing Peace Favor, you'll get to go to the Vanir Shrine in the Southwest map. In the main courtyard with the two scorn poles, check the Northern wall - tucked to the side is the map on the floor. Treasure Location: Head to the Blacksmith's Shop and Mystic Gateway on the River Delta, marked above. Just in the alcove behind the Gateway is the buried treasure!

Head to the Blacksmith's Shop and Mystic Gateway on the River Delta, marked above. Just in the alcove behind the Gateway is the buried treasure! Reward: Vanaheim's Power (12 Defense, 3 Luck), Shattered Rune (10), Stonewood (1), Dwarven Steel (1), Honed Metal (1)

A Scar is Born

(Image credit: Sony)