God of War Ragnarok geyser water puzzle solution to open the river gates in Svartalfheim

The God of War Ragnarok water puzzle is solved by freezing geysers in Svartalfheim to change pressure and spin a wheel to clear the river and keep boating downstream. Beyond that another gate involves blocks, and some of the same principles on a more elaborate level. These puzzles aren't the easiest thing to understand, as these mechanics will be pretty new to the player, so we've laid out a basic how-to below on the God of War Ragnarok water wheel and geysers puzzle to clear the river gates in Svartalfheim.

God of War Ragnarok water wheel and geyser puzzle

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok water wheel and geyser puzzle, early on in the Dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, is based around a mechanic that'll come up again - when you freeze a geyser with the leviathan axe or find some way to cap it, it increases the pressure and height of other geysers in the area. With that in mind, players can use this principle to spin the water wheel and lower the gate blocking the river, as so:

Clear the area of enemies. Directly left from your boat, use the Blades of Chaos to uncap the geyser. Head to the right of the uncapped geyser and use the Blades to climb up the wooden platform to the higher cliff. Clear the enemies that spawn up here. Look back at the water wheel - you can now see the base of the higher geyser, as shown above. Throw the Leviathan axe at the higher geyser to freeze it. This'll increase the power of the uncapped one, and make it push the water wheel. This'll lower the gate blocking the river, allowing you to continue.

This notion about geysers will come up again throughout Svartalfheim, using them to trigger certain mechanisms. In fact, there's an especially complex version of this idea coming up not long afterwards, with an even bigger gate where you'll have to move blocks to make it through. For help with that, read on.

God of War Ragnarok river gate and block puzzle

(Image credit: Sony)

Just down the Svartalfheim river is a far more fortified gate that requires two separate chains to be pulled to open it. This puzzle also includes geysers, but this time the water wheel is replaced with giant metal blocks that will serve various functions along the way. We'll explain the process for all that below.

When your boat reaches the gate, turn right and follow the river round to the shore to disembark. Take the path past the Ormr reptile thing to the big metal block - throw your axe to cut the chain holding it there. Climb over the block and pull the first chain to start clearing the gate. Jump over the gap on your left, and freeze the geyser to safely jump over that too. Take the stony left path and clear the enemies along the way. Uncap the geyser at the end, then without moving, refreeze the one past it that you jumped over before. This'll cause the block to lower on it. Quickly recall the axe and throw it at the chain as the block rises - you'll have to be fast to get the opportunity. Climb onto the now-severed iron block. While standing on it, throw your axe at the geyser you capped. This'll freeze the geyser and push your block upwards This'll elevate you to the next platform - with the second gate chain on the right. Pull the chain to lower the gate for good. Climb down, jump back over the gap mentioned in stage 4, and head back to the boat to progress through the gate and onwards.