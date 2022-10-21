God of War Ragnarok can hit 120 FPS in one of four graphics modes

God of War Ragnarok will have four graphics modes that will be able to target 30FPS, 60FPS, and 120FPS.

Following a flurry of God of War Ragnarok gameplay preview s today - including ours! - it's been discovered that Santa Monica Studio's upcoming sequel will actually have a number of graphics modes for players to choose from, including one which targets 120FPS.

As reported by Press Start (opens in new tab) (thanks, @ Nibellion (opens in new tab)), God of War Ragnarok is set to have four graphics options, one that favours resolution, one that favours performance, and two of the same which require HDMI 2.1 support.

The first mode, which has unofficially been dubbed 'Favour Resolution' mode by Push Start, supports 4K visuals and a locked 30FPS. The 'Favour Performance' mode targets 60FPS locked, and the same modes with "High Frame Rate on" can offer 4K/40FPS locked (Resolution) and 120FPS (Performance) so long as you have HDMI 2.1.

God Of War Ragnarök graphics modeshttps://t.co/FNQmaCc2JA pic.twitter.com/xxhjS69La0October 21, 2022

There's also been a number of other discoveries made now that God of War Ragnarok has had its first hour previewed. One of these discoveries is that Kratos has now dropped his iconic "BOY" line when calling Atreus , instead referring to him as his actual name - which is pretty bittersweet to hear honestly.

As well as this, God of War Ragnarok director, Eric Williams, has said "sequels are not always going to be as major a step." Speaking to GamesRadar+, Williams said the sequel does "a lot more refining" than evolving. The director also explained the decision to carry over some elements from 2018's God of War game, for example the collectible Nornir chests and Ravens, into the highly-anticipated sequel.