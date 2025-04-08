My favorite 4K OLED gaming monitor is overkill for Switch 2, but I'm still itching to play Metroid Prime 4 on it

Look, I'm not saying you should spend a grand on a gaming monitor for Switch 2. Sure, the handheld has newfound 4K gaming abilities, but there are cheaper UHD displays that will provide respectable visuals at a fraction of the price. That said, there's a specific panel I'm itching to play Metroid Prime 4 on at 120Hz with HDR enabled, and I'd argue it'll be worth every penny for the experience.

The screen in question is the LG UltraGear ‎32GS95UV, the white version of the model featured in my best gaming monitor roundup. Normally I wouldn't focus on a specific colorway, but since that version is down to $999 from $1,399.99, it makes sense to opt for it over the black one (currently $1,196.99 at Amazon). Plus, if you're also eyeing up Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, you're going to need those extra pennies on the off chance its MSRP leaps in price before release.

LG UltraGear ‎32GS95UV 32-inch | $1,399.99 $999 at Amazon

Save $400 - This OLED monitor keeps dipping under $1,000, but the premium panel is still down to its lowest price. You're effectively getting two screens in one thanks to its dual resolution 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz abilities, and that flexibility is going to benefit PC players and future Switch 2 owners alike. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play Switch 2 in mouse mode

✅ You're looking for the best HDR results

✅ You're planning to use 1080p 120Hz modes Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a larger TV

❌ You aren't fussed about vibrancy

❌ You're planning on sticking with just 4K Price check: Best Buy $999 | Walmart $1,258.99

So, why would I remotely suggest pairing the Switch 2 with a $1,000 4K panel that's geared towards PC gaming? Well, while its dual resolution 1080p 480Hz mode is ultimately going to benefit competitive shooters more than most Nintendo games, there aren't many OLED screens out there that can provide full HD visuals natively. The fact that the LG UltraGear ‎32GS95UE can do that means it could be a killer display for playing Metroid Prime 4 specifically, especially if you're planning to use mouse mode and want to play at 120Hz.

Again, there are cheaper screens out there that can handle 120Hz and then some, but you won't find many that can do native 1080p using an OLED panel. Typically, playing at resolutions natively rather than relying on upscaling is always going to look better, and while your gaming TV or 4K monitor will do a commendable job ramping things up, things are going to look that bit sharper when using 120Hz performance mode.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

Yes, the UltraGear ‎32GS95UE is expensive, but its 32-inch panel is going to really help the handheld shine in docked mode. The desktop screen features the same MLA+ (Micro Lens Array) tech as the LG OLED G4, so you're getting a smaller screen that packs the same punch for much less.

That's going to make all the difference if you're interested in Switch 2 HDR, as the handheld is going to make full use of the display tech. I can already imagine what the dense forests and metallic fortress corridors are going to look like with enhanced lighting, and using an OLED screen is going to breathe more life into this long-awaited sequel.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Even if you're not into storming around as Samus at 1080p 120Hz on a super speedy 480Hz display, the 32GS95UE also has a 4K 240Hz mode. By picking a screen that can do both, you'll have the flexibility to terrorize your pals with blue shells in Mario Kart World with UHD visuals and still have the option to speed things up by dialing back resolution in supported games. Just make sure you don't use the old Switch HDMI cable since the wire can't quite hit the refresh rates needed for 4K 120fps.

I'm not kidding when I say I've been lying awake at night hyped to play Metroid Prime 4 at 120Hz with every visual bell and whistle enabled. The romp has every chance to wow me on Switch 2 with HDR enhancements in hand, and while I don't think everyone should splash out a $1,000 on a screen to do that, the investment is going to make Samus' latest mission look mesmerizing.

Still hunting for the perfect panel? Swing by the best 4K monitors for gaming and best ultrawide monitors for more options. You'll also want to peek at the best PS5 monitor for console flavored options.