I've been testing high refresh rate monitors ahead of Overwatch 2 Season 16, and there's one that'll be sick for Stadium

Overwatch 2 Season 16 is right around the corner, and as always, I've been playing the hero shooter using some shiny new gaming monitors. The more screens I test, the clearer my display tastes for the shooter are becoming, but I've just wrapped up testing on an LG 480Hz OLED panel that I'm itching to try Stadium with.

The display in question is the LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B – a 27-inch 1440p 480Hz panel with an OLED punch. It's sort of a sibling to my best gaming monitor pick right now, the UltraGear 32GS95UE-B, only it aims to strike a QHD performance balance rather than trying to appease everyone with a dual resolution mode.

The UltraGear 27GX790A-B is just one of many new 1440p contenders within the 480Hz space, and it does have some fierce rivals like the Sony Inzone M10S. In my eyes, these panels specifically benefit shooters like Overwatch 2 on PC that can reach sky high frame rates while still maintaining QHD visuals, and that's something I can see making all the difference in Blizzard's new Stadium mode.

If you've no idea what Overwatch 2 Stadium mode is, then here's a quick explainer. At its core, it's a new seven round competitive game mode that features customizable hero abilities and the option to play in third-person. You could say it's Blizzard's answer to Marvel Rivals, but in truth, it's a ranked mode with tighter maps that will let seasoned players try out some new strats.

I wasn't always a believer in the power of high refresh rate monitors despite testing screens for years. It took playing Overwatch 2 competitively to open my eyes to the benefits of playing on faster screens, as I started to improve my skills using 360Hz panels. Now, I'm already starting to dabble with 600Hz screens, but I firmly believe the UltraGear 27GX790A-B has hit a sweet spot with its 1440p 480Hz abilities.

Don't get me wrong, I'll always take faster if I can back it up with a beefy graphics card. That said, if you've got an older GPU or even the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, hitting 480fps at 1440p might be more of a chore. By sticking with this combo rather than trying to either hit 4K or being more conservative with a 1080p display, the UltraGear 27GX790A-B positions itself as a prime mid-range gaming PC panel.

Keep in mind that Stadium is a ranked mode, so speed is really going to matter if you want to reach higher tiers. That said, I equally believe that even the more serious competitive players will want their heroes to look pretty since they'll be playing in third-person, and LG's 1440p OLED screen feels right for the job.

Compared to 1080p, the shooter's characters and stage details are going to pop nicely, and while I sadly won't be maining Pharah in this mode (yet), I am hyped to try out some new perks and abilities using the roster with excellent contrast and colors to hand. For me, that extra visual punch is what will help the 2022 shooter feel entirely new, particularly if you're also upgrading your rig.

I'll no doubt end up testing plenty of monitors in 2025 using Overwatch 2 Stadium, and I'm pretty hyped to see what they can do for the shooter visually. I am still a big dual resolution evangelist since being able to switch from 4K to 1080p with perfect scaling enabled for a refresh rate boost is wonderfully versatile. But, for many PC players, I'd say the UltraGear 27GX790A-B is going to strike a more sensible balance that focuses on QHD quality.

