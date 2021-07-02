The best cheap gaming monitors: 1080p, 4K, Ultrawide, and high refresh rates for less

When looking for a cheap gaming monitor there are a few things you need to take into consideration. First and foremost, the panel size and resolution of the unit and also its refresh rate and response time - depending on the usage of the screen.

It's no longer the case that you need to spend a small inheritance just to get an Ultrawide or 4K gaming display; indeed - while Full HD monitors are the way to go for some people - we've compiled our picks for the best cheap gaming monitors to suit most modest budgets.

Browse the full range of cheap gaming monitors on Amazon | US | UK

If you've realized that you've got a bit more in your pocket than you first thought, and want to look for something premium, that's not a problem, as we've got a full roundup on the best gaming monitors should money be no issue. At the same time, should you like the look of all things Ultra HD, take a glance at the best 4K monitor for gaming guide as well - it should give you a good starting point.

(Image credit: Asus)

If all you're interested in is 1080p gaming at 60 fps then this ASUS monitor has all the essentials to provide a pleasant, no-frills experience with its 1ms response time and inclusion of AMD FreeSync support to rid the visuals of any screen-tearing when the action on-screen gets a little crazy.

If you're interested in picking this panel up for use on PC, it's important to note that there is no DisplayPort - just a pair of HDMI ports and VGA; something that seems like an oversight for a unit released in 2016. With that said, if you're still gaming on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S and you want something cheap that looks the part - it's a good option for those systems.

(Image credit: Asus)

2. ASUS VP28UQG The best cheap 4K gaming monitor Size: 28-inch | Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Response Time: 1ms Prime $249 View at Amazon $249 View at BHPhoto $399 View at Walmart Great picture quality in 4K Low Blue Light mode for long sessions On the fly GamePlus settings Limited to 60Hz

Spend a bit more and you can bump the screen size and resolution up with all the same low latency, anti-screen-tearing technology, dual HDMI 2.0 ports, and - fortunately - a DisplayPort to make the most of Ultra HD gaming at 60FPS.

28-inch is a somewhat unconventional size for a monitor of this quality - not that we're complaining - as it's a fair amount of real estate to take advantage of the HDR technology and stellar colors that this panel can pump out. The only concession is in the refresh rate - you won't be able to get above 60 fps - if you're content to have higher fidelity visuals at the cost of a capped frame rate, this may be what you're been after; ideal for a dual monitor setup too.

(Image credit: Viotek Ultrawide)

3. Viotek GNV29CB Curved Ultrawide The best cheap Ultrawide gaming monitor Size: 29-inch | Resolution: Full HD (2560x1080) | Refresh Rate : 120Hz | Response Time: 5ms | Notable Inclusions: Nvidia G-Sync support $249.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Competitively priced for the form factor Full 120Hz refresh rate A great size for work and gaming Relatively high response time

Viotek has seemingly done something that's lesser seen from other monitor brands: built a competitively priced curved ultrawide with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's worth enforcing just how promising the form factor is - even if it's only limited to Full HD - for both gaming and working on with the added screen real estate.

That's normally the trade-off for having just a twitch-happy level of snappiness when considering the MSRP compared to similar offerings from Samsung and LG in their gaming ranges. If high frame rates and a wider screen are worth it for you, then this is difficult to beat.

(Image credit: Z-Edge)

4. Z-Edge UG24 Curved The best cheap curved high refresh rate gaming monitor Size: 24-inch | Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 165Hz | Response Time: 1ms | Notable Inclusions: AMD FreeSync Premium Prime $199.99 View at Amazon 165Hz refresh rate Curved Well priced for the size and features Limited to 1080p

The star of the show with this curved gaming monitor from Z-Edge is its 165Hz refresh rate. That's not to say that this panel's a slouch when it comes to other gaming-specific functions and specs: there's a 1ms response time, and support for the premium version of FreeSync which adds support for 120Hz and HDR while also reducing ghosting and screen tearing.

The form factor of the display is something to note as well; yes, it's curved but it also features very minimal bezels which means it's ideal for a dual monitor battle station setup too.

(Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell SE2-417HGX A great budget gaming monitor in Full HD Size: 24-inch | Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate : 75Hz | Response Time: 5ms | Notable inclusions: AMD FreeSync Check Amazon Cheap price 75Hz refresh rate Great at 1080p 60 High response time

If you've been searching for something that's affordable and does the job for casual gaming, web surfing, and watching movies then this could be the right display for you. Or for a spare bedroom or as part of a dual/triple monitor setup.

With its 75Hz refresh rate, you can be sure that the screen won't ghost or cloud up under intense conditions - that's afforded by FreeSync as with some other panels in this roundup. For its size and price tag, the bevels are relatively thin, with the stand being adjustable as well.

Have you been looking for that perfect gaming companion for your new console? If so, our guides to the best 120Hz 4K TV, the best gaming TV, and the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X may help you find the right choice to make the most out of the current generation's full capabilities.