God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom and Troll locations

The God of War Mystical Heirloom is a relic used to trigger the Troll statues around the world, for boss fights that'll get you the Steinbjorn armor. With four Troll locations hidden around the Nine Realms, and the Mystical Heirloom relic itself pretty hard to find, we'll lay out where the Heirloom is, what it does, and how you should use it with the Troll locations in God of War Ragnarok to get the Slumber Stones needed to craft the excellent Steinbjorn armor, one of the best defensive sets in the game.

God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom explained

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom is a relic that serves no combat purpose, but actually is used as a key to awaken the Troll statues hidden around the game. To use it, equip it in the menu as any other relic, approach the statue, and when you're close, use it as any other relic with L1+Circle. This will cause the Troll to come to life, starting a boss fight!

However, because the Mystical Heirloom doesn't do anything else, it's worth immediately stowing away after using it so you can swap it out for a relic with actual use in combat and gameplay.

Mystical Heirloom Location

(Image credit: Sony)

For those who haven't found it, the God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom is located to the South of the Lake of Nine, down from Tyr's temple. Set into the wall of ice is a yellow point that can be cracked with your Draupnir Spear (if you don't have that yet, we've explained how to find it on our God of War Ragnarok Special Equipment page) - do so and walk through. There's a poisonous Scorn Pole on the right, and on the left is a corpse - with the Receipt of Purchase Scroll and the Mystical Heirloom nearby. The gang suggests it's used to counter some sort of sleeping curse, and the receipt scroll claims it'll lead to treasure - you're both right.

(Of course, this isn't the same thing as the actual God of War Ragnarok Treasure Maps - you can find all of those and their locations at the link attached!)

God of War Ragnarok Troll locations and statues

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok Troll locations - aka, the stone statues that turn into boss fights - are pretty rare, with four in total around the entire game, and no way to home in on them beyond either luck or outside knowledge.

If you want to go troll hunting, scroll down to find the Troll's locations, or click the links above to go straight there. Keep in mind these Trolls can be encountered in any order, but we recommend the order above, as it's the order of difficulty. Admittedly, there are a couple of other trolls found in the world, but they're not formed from the statues and won't drop Slumber Stones for the Steinbjorn armor set.

Midgard Troll location - Blodugr Steinn

(Image credit: Sony)

The first Troll statue is located very close to the Mystical Heirloom, in the Southwest region of the Lake of Nine. Follow the path in the bottom right to find a chain that rises up to the blacksmith's shop. Beyond that is the Derelict Outpost, an optional area related to a Favor. Vault the first chasm to enter a large, open area full of cranes - just ahead of you, on the right, is the first Troll, Blodugr Steinn. Walk up to it and trigger the Mystical Heirloom to begin the fight.

Alfheim Troll location - Bjarg Stormr

(Image credit: Sony)

The second Troll location is in Alfheim - specifically in the second optional desert wasteland that opens up once you gain the ally who can open the blue symbol locks. Head to the second wasteland, and go to the far-West side to find a small arena with the Troll statue of Bjarg Stormr. This one isn't any harder than the previous fight, so if you managed to mangle Blodugr, you can probably batter Bjarg. It's the next encounter that's going to be difficult.

Vanaheim Troll location - Golrab of the Ashes and Golrab of the Frost

(Image credit: Sony)

Yes, this one's a dual boss fight, one Troll location with two statues present, and no way to fight them individually. Head to Vanaheim and the River Delta, then follow it along to the spot marked on the map above, Noatun's Garden, an optional area on the riverbank with various puzzles, chests, monsters and poisonous scorn poles. It's a small area and they're not hidden - look at the East-most building to see the two trolls standing like guards on either side of the door. Trigger the Heirloom to rouse them both and begin the fight.

This is definitely the hardest fight - not only are there two of them, the blue Frost Troll is resistant to your Leviathan Axe, while the red Ash Troll is resistant to your Chaos Blades. Plus all the Scorn Poles around mean it's all too easy to back up into a cloud of poison while you're rolling around. We recommend focusing on Golrab of the Ashes with the axe first, as it's better suited to one-on-one fighting, then bring it down and turn your full attention on the other one, rather than trying to kill both at once. Actually, our second Golrab followed us all the way to the river boat, stepped on it, glitched out and died with a quarter of its health left - so in a pinch, you can always try and get it to step on a deadly canoe.

God of War Ragnarok Troll statue rewards and armor

(Image credit: Sony)

Each Troll you kill drops a variety of rewards, but the main one unique to them is the Slumber Stones, which even the unfrozen trolls you fight during the campaign won't drop. These stones have no use beyond crafting, but what they're used to craft is the Steinbjorn armor - a strong contender for the God of War Ragnarok Best Armor with some of the best stats for pure defense in the game, that actually grants perks to getting hit. Kill all the Trolls and their Slumber Stones will be enough for you to craft the entire set, the specific details of which (in their base form) are this:

Steinbjorn Plackart (chest) 123 Defense After significant damage is taken, Kratos' attacks will restore some lost health for a time.

(chest) Steinbjorn Gauntlets (wrist): 22 Strength 55 Defense Moderate LUCK chance to stagger and inflict stun damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken.

(wrist): Steinbjorn Waist Guard (waist): 77 Defense Moderate LUCK chance to stagger and inflict stun damage to nearby enemies when damage is taken.

(waist):

It's a tanky armor set, used to turn being punched into less of a negative experience. As a final reward for killing the Trolls, players will also get the Momentous Stride Amulet Enchantment, which charges your Permafrost/Immolation/Maelstrom skill gauges when you pull off a last-second dodge.