How to get inside the Lost Treasury in God of War Ragnarok

The God of War Ragnarok Lost Treasury is an optional location in Midgard linked to the Sigrun’s Curse Favor but getting inside requires you to solve a slightly confusing puzzle. Before all that, you’ll need to make sure you begin the Sigrun’s Curse Favor so that you can find the halves of a broken vault key. With the key intact, you can head over to the Lost Treasury and get to cracking open the former Valkyrie Queen’s stash, but there’s a massive shield in the way that complicates things. If you’re stuck wondering how to get inside the Lost Treasury in God of War Raganrok, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the God of War Ragnarok Lost Treasury Vault Keys

Quickly begin the Sigrun’s Curse Favor in God of War Ragnarok by heading over to the Derelict Outpost location on the southwest side of the Lake of Nine – it’s actually just around the corner from the Lost Treasury. At the entrance to the outpost Mimir should remark on a painted crest, saying it belongs to Sigrun’s home of Fjoturlund. This will begin the Favor, and you’ll now need to find “clues of Sigrun’s past” in the form of the halves of a broken Fjoturlund Vault Key that will get you access to the main room of the Lost Treasury. You can find those key halves in these locations in Midgard:

Derelict Outpost: Work your way through the Derelict Outpost to reach the shrine at the top. The Oarsmen: Go to The Oarsmen in the northeast of the Lake of Nine and work your way through the area. You’ll eventually loop back to the entrance by raising a gate and you’ll find the other key half nearby. This also allows you to unlock one of the God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests too.

God of War Ragnarok Lost Treasury puzzle solution

With both halves of the Fjoturlund Vault Key for the Sigrun’s Curse Favor tucked away, head over to the Lost Treasury in the southwest of the Lake of Nine, directly east of the Derelict Outpost. Unfortunately, the shield from Tyr’s statue is blocking the gate and preventing you from freezing some gears to hold the gate open. Here’s what you need to do to solve this puzzle and gain access to the treasury:

1. Start by grappling the shield at the red marker and move it to the right.

2. Climb up and across the shield to get on to the treasury’s roof.

3. Hit the flaming pot to clear the gold slag material from the stone pillar, causing it to collapse.

4. The collapsed pillar will have also revealed a doorway leading to the rest of the treasury’s roof. Go through the doorway and get to the other side of the roof, then drop down back to the shield.

5. Grapple the shield again and move it all the way to the left and then climb up it again to get back to where you just were.

6. Run back along the roof to the collapsed pillar and grapple it. This will allow you to move the pillar to the left to block the shield from moving.

7. Jump back down to the shield and move it back to the right. The collapsed pillar holds the shield perfectly in the middle, allow you to see both gate gears at the same time.

8. Use the main gear to fully raise the gates, then hit one of the gate gears with a Sigil Arrow and then the Leviathan Axe to temporarily freeze it. Quickly recall the axe and hit the other gate gear to freeze it. This will hold both gates open but only briefly, so run inside!

9. Once you’re inside the treasury and can see the gold Legendary Chest, turn around and recall the axe, then use it to break the chain to permanently open both gates.

You’re now free to loot the Lost Treasury! Burn down the red vines Use the vault key to open the door to the left to get inside the main area, although watch out for the Traveler Champion enemy that will be waiting for you. Once they’ve been dealt with, read the Lore Marker in this room to complete the Sigrun’s Curse Favor. You can then raise the nearby gate to open another exit out of the Lost Treasury.

However, there are a few other things to loot in here too, including a Legendary Chest, which contains a whetstone for upgrading Freya’s sword and an Accessory, a brazier for a nearby Nornir Chest, and a Lore Scroll buried in the floor. Get the scroll by climbing the south wall and then turning around and grappling the floor to crash through.