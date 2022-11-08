All God of War Ragnarok special equipment for opening new areas

The God of War Ragnarok special equipment needed to open new areas and get past obstacles is usually obtained as part of the core campaign path, granted to players when they hit certain checkpoints and milestones. Obstacles range from blue circle symbol locks, to blue and red vines, yellow cracks and strange "wind holes” – punctures in rocks with a little, swirling vortex emerging from them. All of these have a specific solution and special equipment item found in God of War Ragnarok to clear them, and we'll cover what you need and how to get them below.

Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok to follow, but only those that are relevant to obtaining the objects and special equipment mentioned in the guide.

God of War Ragnarok yellow marks explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Early on you'll start seeing yellow and gold markings on certain walls, cracked and clearly noteworthy in some way. The special equipment required to get through these won't be around for a while - it's a weapon called the Draupnir Spear obtained in the main story when Kratos and another ally work to create a new weapon in Svartalfheim.

Once you have the spear, you can break any object that has this mark on by throwing it into the mark so that it turns red - then press Triangle to detonate the spear. Some objects have multiple marks, meaning you'll have to put spears in all of those marks at once and detonate them simultaneously - doing them one at a time won't work.

God of War Ragnarok wind holes explained

(Image credit: Sony)

The wind holes are small puncture cracks with constant air rushing out of them. Yes, it's not the ideal phrase, but we couldn't think of anything more summary - and again, you'll need the Draupnir Spear for these. Angle yourself so that you're looking at the wind hole straight-on, and throw your spear at it (there'll be a yellow marker if you've got the angle right). The spear will permanently embed in the hole, plugging it and serving as a bar that Kratos can climb on or swing from, allowing him to access areas that he couldn't previously or acting as a shortcut.

God of War Ragnarok blue circle symbols explained

(Image credit: Sony)

These blue circle symbols look somewhat like gongs, but they function as locks, very similar to the Valkyrie doors from the first game. In fact, Kratos will use the same chisel to crack them open - but it needs modification first.

Once you visit Vanaheim for the first time, you'll be given a new teammate to work with, one who will enchant your chisel to be compatible with those blue locks. From that point on, when you encounter one, interact with it and draw the chisel in the indicated direction to carve a rune, which your ally will then trigger when you press the Square button. This will activate the symbol, and open a door somewhere in the area.

God of War Ragnarok red vines explained

(Image credit: Sony)

These red vines are similar to the blue ones, but Kratos' Blades of Chaos won't be hot enough to burn them on their own - at least not without help. The first time you enter Vanaheim, you'll gain access to the Runic arrows early on, which leave purple, spherical auras wherever they land. These auras magnify and spread any elemental attack that Kratos lands inside them, so cause the Blades' fire or the Axe's ice to explode for a greater distance and with greater intensity.

Therefore, when you see the red vines, shoot them with a Runic arrow first so that they start glowing, then hit them with the heavy ranged attack on your Blades to ignite them and burn them away properly.

God of War Ragnarok green metal explained

(Image credit: Sony)

On reaching Svartalfheim for the first time - just after clearing the God of War Ragnarok waterwheel block puzzle - you'll see piles of metal with a green aura around it, usually shields, barriers, and other junk, likely obstructing your way to interesting-looking places. This green material is called soundstone and it won't obstruct you for long - after a few fights in the town of Nidavellir you'll get the Sonic bow and arrows, which simply destroy any green-aura soundstone they make contact with. If you're blocked off by this sort of thing, hit it with a sonic arrow to vaporise it. You might occasionally find barrels and other containers locked with soundstone too, so hit them with a sonic arrow to break them and get the extra loot within.

God of War Ragnarok Celestial Altars and bowls explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Found exclusively in Vanaheim, you'll encounter small gazebo-like structures built by Giants with wolves on them, each one with a layered metal bowl or font in the middle. These Jotnar constructions are actually called Celestial Altars, and require a special item to use - specifically a green scepter that you get after looking for a pair of famous animals in Vanaheim. Take it to any of the Shrines/Altars and you'll have an option to interact with it - turning the whole of Vanaheim from day to night or vice versa. This isn't just an aesthetic change - certain plants grow bigger during the day, which means they'll either block off certain paths or serve as bridges that link two areas, changing what's accessible.

Of course, there's other equipment that's more contextual, serving a more general "key in lock" function, such as the God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom and Troll locations, where the Heirloom serves to activate very specific boss fights.