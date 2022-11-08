All the God of War Ragnarok best armor sets vary build to build, as the best armor will depend on what kind of build you want to give Kratos. Builds are a much bigger part of Ragnarok than they were in the previous game, with players choosing armor according to what they want the God of War to be capable of. That's why we've picked a selection of the best armor sets for players to choose from, with options for the early, mid and late game, best for aggro and defense, and a best armor set overall for players to choose from, as well as how to get all the best armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

Best God of War Ragnarok armor sets

These are the best God of War Ragnarok armor sets, depending on build and priorities:

Best armor overall/late game armor - Steinbjorn armor

Best early-game armor - Nidavellir armor

Best mid-game armor - Lunda's armor

Best offensive armor - Guiding Light armor

Best defensive armor - Raven Tears armor

Armor comes in many forms, and a single set usually has a very particular function and synergy - for example, in the Lunda set, the chest piece grants poison effects to Kratos' unarmed attacks, while the wrist and waist pieces increase damage done to poisoned enemies. Consequently, there's rarely any advantage to mixing up armor from different sets, as they're unlikely to pair as well together as armor specifically from the same set. In fact, armor synergy and the importance of specific builds is so essential we made it part of our God of War Ragnarok tips page.

With that in mind, we'll cover the best armor sets below, with options for each stage in the game and for specific builds, starting with the stand-out winner:

Best God of War Ragnarok armor: Steinbjorn armor set

Perks and powers: For the late game and final sequences of God of War Ragnarok, there's nothing better that we could find than the incredibly resilient Steinbjorn armor set, a resilient build that actually grants more defense than the UI bar can even show, as well as granting lifesteal and stunning shockwaves when Kratos takes damage - which won't matter much, because your defense is so high. So not only will even the toughest bosses do piddling damage when they hit you, Kratos auto-retaliates and even gets that health back for hitting them, Bloodborne-style.

How to get the Steinbjorn armor: Once you have the Draupnir Spear (a key piece of God of War Ragnarok Special Equipment), had to the Lake of Nine in Midgard and at its Southern edge behind some breakable ice, you'll find the Mystical Heirloom, which can be used to awaken four trolls frozen as statues, in Midgard, Alfheim and Vanaheim. The Slumber Stones they drop can be turned at any blacksmith's into this tanky armor. If you're having trouble finding them, check out the God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom and Troll locations here!

Best God of War Ragnarok mid-game armor: Lunda's armor set

Perks and powers: Lunda's armor is pretty great for a few reasons - first of all, you can get it pretty early on, but more importantly, it's a solid option for a multitude of reasons. The chestpiece has a high chance to inflict poison on unarmed attacks, parries and blocks, doing bonus damage and weakening enemy attacks, while the other two pieces increase all damage done to poisoned enemies. Plus the whole set nicely boosts strength and luck, among a few others. This'll even carry you comfortably into the late-game, if you're willing to upgrade it.

How to get Lunda's armor: This armor is a reward for the Lunda's Lost Armor labor, in which three damaged pieces of the armor are found around the River Delta. This opens up after fighting the Nidhogg boss fight in Vanaheim - just go back to the smiths' shop in Freyr's camp to get it, then search the areas marked above to find them as artifacts. Once you have them, head back to Lunda to get them fixed up.

Best God of War Ragnarok early-game armor: Nidavellir armor set

Perks and powers: Basically the first optional set you can get, the Dwarven Nidavellir set is designed to prove the value of doing sidequests and favors, and it does that nicely. A vitality-and-defense boosting set, the armor chest piece grants health for stun-grabbing enemies, while the wrists and trousers reduce the rate at which stun bars drain, making it much easier to enact these health-restoring finisher moves.

How to get the Nidavellir armor: Unsurprisingly, this armor becomes accessible after getting past the God of War Ragnarok waterwheel block puzzle and Nidavellir in Svartalfheim. Mimir will have some dialogue prompting the start of the "In Service of Asgard" Favor, which has you clear three mining rigs of enemies and then destroy the rigs themselves (marked on the map above). Take the Nidavellir Ore that each rig drops back to the Huldra Brothers, and they can forge it into some shiny new armor for you.

Best God of War Ragnarok offensive armor: Guiding Light armor set

Perks and powers: The Guiding Light armor set is associated with Tyr, and aside from boosting strength, it also puts luck-focused boosters on your attacks. All attacks you do have a moderate chance to boost strength, runic or luck, as well as having a chance to do critical-hit explosions on every attack you make. With fast-hitting combos like those the Blades of Chaos specialise in, you'll be getting these buffs and bursts constantly.

How to get the Guiding Light armor: The Guiding Light armor is, of course, found as part of the Guiding Light Favor in the Lake of Nine, where you find runes and messages left behind by Tyr on his destroyed statue. While not an official reward, right next to each message (marked above) is a buried treasure with one of the three armor pieces in, glinting gold to make sure you don't miss them.

Best God of War Ragnarok Defensive armor: Raven Tears armor set

Perks and powers: If we can't promote the Steinbjorn armor again, the Raven Tears armor set of Niflheim is a close second. A reward for advancing through the Eyes of Odin questline, the Raven Tears armor provides very high defense, as well as a small chance to heal on every hit you land, as well as the potency of all healing you get. If it wasn't for the Steinbjorn, this could very well be the best set in the game, and it becomes a close thing when you pair it with the Leviathan Axe's Grip of the Fallen Alchemist, which has a high chance to restore health with every Serpent Snare attack (hold R2).

How to get the Raven Tears armor: The chests in Niflheim, under the Raven Tree, will grant you this high level armor. Don't worry, you don't need to find every Raven, you only need to pop 18 of them to open the chests with the armor set in (though there's further rewards for those who keep going, of course). If you need help finding them, check out all the God of War Ragnarok Ravens locations here!