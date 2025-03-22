God of War PSP's seamless loading was only possible because a Jak & Daxter game was also running in the background
Ready At Dawn made the most out of PlayStation's humble handheld
God of War: Chains of Olympus was sort of a miracle on the PlayStation Portable, delivering all of Kratos' blood-soaked spectacle on the small screen. But it was only able to squeeze so much out of the humble handheld because a Jak and Daxter game was apparently also running in the background.
God of War stewards Sony Santa Monica revealed as much in celebration of the series' 20th anniversary. "In God of war: Chains of Olympus, the PSP's hardware limitations made seamless loading a challenge," the studio wrote in a social media post. "The solution? A movie file running in the background to keep things smooth - true to God of War's signature style."
What was that movie? Well, it was none other than the intro cinematic for Daxter, a standalone PSP platformer based on Naughty Dog's series Jak and Daxter (duh). It might seem like a pretty random workaround, but The Order: 1886 developer Ready At Dawn actually cut its teeth by turning PlayStation's console heavyhitters into small screen stars. It's debut game was Daxter, and it eventually used the mascot platformer to go even bigger with Chains of Olympus. Ready At Dawn was eventually acquired and then closed by Facebook, though, so RIP.
- God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
- God of War: Ascension's online multiplayer is still kicking almost 12 years on, but its veterans will destroy you on sight: "Everyone who plays this right now is literally a God"
I'm not nearly genius enough to figure out how Daxter's intro cinematic would help God of War's seamless loading - in my mind, two things running at once would just make everything slower - but that's why we leave the game making to the wizards, eh?
God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
God of War turns 20 this month, but before you get too excited, Santa Monica Studio says "there are no planned announcements" at its celebratory panel