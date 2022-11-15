How to find and craft Lunda’s armor in God of War Ragnarok

The God of War Ragnarok Lunda armor is certainly one of the best mid-game armor sets, one that’s well worth getting by digging up lost pieces and crafting them with Lunda at a shop. It’s a solid armor set that revolves around the Poison status effect which lowers an enemy’s Power Level and makes them a bit squishier. To get this armor set, you’ll need to have made it to Vanaheim, but there’s still quite a bit you need to do first before Lunda will give you the associated Labor to retrieve the lost armor scraps. Here’s where you need to look to recover Lunda’s lost armor to craft the Lunda armor in God of War Ragnarok.



There are some light mid-game story spoilers ahead

Where to find Lunda’s Lost Armor in God of War Ragnarok

Lunda's Lost Armor is a great set, but you can learn about better armor sets in this God of War Ragnarok best armor guide

Before you go off looking for the Lunda armor set in Vanaheim, you need to have received the Labor from her. After you’ve defeated Nidhogg and head back to Freyr’s Camp with Freya as part of the God of War Ragnarok story, you’ll be able to speak to Brok to get Freya’s bow upgraded. After this you can chat with Lunda, who will give you two tasks to complete around the River Delta region of Vanaheim – The Mysterious Orb Favor and the Lunda’s Lost Armor Labor.



Now you can go out and explore the delta in search of three armor pieces – Lunda’s Lost Cuirass, Bracers, and Belt – and bring them back to her to get a full Lunda’s Lost Armor set fitted for Kratos. Do note that you don’t have bring back all three armor pieces at once to craft any of them. For example, if you bring Lunda just the bracers, you can craft Lunda’s Lost Bracers straight away and can get the other two armor pieces later. Dig around these three spots in the Vanaheim River Delta to get Lunda’s armor:

Lunda’s Broken Bracers: Go to the east side of Noatun’s Garden and you’ll find a door that must be unsealed using Kratos’ magic chisel. Opening the door will reveal a chest that contains the bracers for this armor set. This door also happens to be between two Troll statues that you can awaken using the God of War Ragnarok Mystical Heirloom to get part of the Steinbjorn armor set.

Lunda’s Broken Belt: Head to the Cliffside Ruins and climb up the east wall. The path leads you to a tall doorway which has a hole in the left wall. You’ll find a chest inside this hole in the wall that contains Lunda’s Broken Belt but be careful as this hole is also full of exploding poisonous plants.

Lundas’ Broken Cuirass: After nabbing the broken belt, you need to make sure you’ve brought down the magic rock wall that blocks the river path. If it’s clear you can sail around to Goddess Falls and then to the Veiled Passage – make sure you don’t miss either of the God of War Ragnarok Ravens in these areas. When you get to the main island, there’s a chest sitting in a hole in a broken wall. Open it to get the final broken armor piece.

Now take these three armor pieces to any blacksmith's shop and you’ll be able to craft the Lunda’s Lost Armor set for free and complete the Labor. It’s a good set that has moderate Strength, Defense, and Luck stats and solid perks to make Kratos a proper pugilist. The chest armor causes bare-handed attacks, parrying, and blocking to have a high Luck chance to deal bonus damage and Poison enemies, and the wrist and waist armor increase the damage of melee attacks against poisoned enemies by up to 40%. So you punch them, weaken them, then punch them again even harder.



All the armor pieces start at Level 5, making the set ideal for the middle portions of the game, but if you commit to upgrading the set, it can definitely take you to the end too. Although to fully upgrade it Level 9, you’ll need certain resources from The Crucible in Muspelheim, so make sure you know how to where to find the God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds.