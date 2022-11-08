All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them

The God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds are found in two locations in Svartalfheim, in legendary chests in the Bay of Bounty North of Nidavellir. However, while one of the broken realm seeds can be obtained early on, the other will require some of the God of War Ragnarok Special Equipment to access it, which we'll discuss in more detail below. Finding both seeds will access a special part of the realm, the Muspelheim Crucible, which serves as a gauntlet of combat challenges with unique rewards. If that sounds like something you want, check out our guide to the God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim seeds, to find both halves of the broken realm seeds and travel to Surtr's Crucible of fire.

God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations

(Image credit: Sony)

There are two God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed halves for players to find, both of which, as mentioned, are in the Bay of Bounty area to the North of Svartalfheim, though not close together.

The first Muspelheim Seed Half is just North of Modvitnir's Rig, on the West side of the Bay, and you'll probably find it during the In Service of Asgard Favor, not long after the God of War Ragnarok waterwheel block puzzle. Climb the scaffolding and wooden structures and you'll reach a platform with some Wild Wretches, with a giant crane ahead of you. The Legendary Chest in full view has the first half of the special Yggdrasil Seed to Muspelheim.



The second Muspelheim Seed Half won't be obtainable until you've obtained the Draupnir Spear in the campaign. Head to Dragon Beach on the East side of the Bay and dock your boat. Climb the Northern scaffolding by means of the hanging chain, then use Draupnir in the wind hole to form a ledge to climb up. From here, head inland and turn North at the statue into the cave system known as Alberich Hollow. On the right is a legendary chest encased in ragged gold material - use the nearby Fire Bomb dispenser to blow up the gold and get at the chest for the second Seed half.

Of course, while you're in the Bay, make sure to grab the several God of War Ragnarok Treasure Maps found in the area.

How to get to Muspelheim

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you have both halves of the Seed, you can reach Muspelheim Crucible by heading to any Mystic Gateway. While it doesn't allow you access to the whole of Muspelheim, it does grant you access to the Crucible, the gauntlet and its special rewards. Reaching other areas of the realm will be dependent on reaching a specific point in the main campaign, roughly two thirds of the way through the game (if you're wondering how long that is, check out our page on How long is God of War Ragnarok).

How to get all God of War Ragnarok Realm Seeds

(Image credit: Sony)

Besides the Muspelheim Seed Halves, all God of War Ragnarok Realm Seeds are given to the player at key moments in the campaign. Muspelheim's Crucible is the only section that has to be unlocked optionally, so once you find the two halves of the Realm Seed in Svartalfheim, it's just a matter of time until all the realms are available to you.