The God of War Ragnarok ending explained and how to get the secret second ending extras

Obviously explaining the God of War Ragnarok ending and its secrets means HUGE SPOILERS. Stop now if you don't want to know or there's no one else to blame but yourself. We're going to cover the story ending of God of War Ragnarok, as well as the secret ending and lots of other bits that tie it all up after the credits have rolled (twice).



So, once again, HUGE SPOILER WARNING as we explain the God of War Ragnarok ending and how to find and trigger the second ending that will fully roll the final credits.

Unsurprisingly, the game ends with Ragnarok and a full on assault on Asgard. After fighting to reach the city, Kratos fights Thor but convinces him to be better for the sake of their children. Odin then kills Thor and the final battle sees Kratos, Atreus and Freya combine powers to defeat and take down Odin.



Odin is ultimately defeated but not killed. When Atreus offers him one last chance to back down he says he'll never give up. Atreus expresses regret at this choice and uses Jotnar magic to whisper Odin's soul into one of the marbles he's been collecting - the same spell he does to Fenrir's soul sort of by accident at the beginning of the game. This finally answers the question of who was in the mural in the original God of War ending:

That showed Atreus cradling a man on the floor, with some sort of swirls connecting them. The initial belief was that it showed Kratos dying, although another theory suggested it might be Tyr because the image hide the man's arm and Tyr, classically, loses an arm in Ragnarok.

However, we now know it's Atrues whispering away Odin's soul to finally stop him:

That soul marble is almost immediately taken by Sindri and smashed, killing Odin for good and basically completing the game. However, it's not over yet. After a last minute escape from the destruction of Asgard, with Freyr sacrificing himself so that everyone else can escape, Atreus is apparently injured and wakes up back in Midgard to say his goodbyes. Most importantly, that includes Kratos. Angrboda leads both Atreus and Kratos to a new Jotnar shrine, Atreus' shrine created by Faye, that shows the events of the story as they happened, not how previously prophesied.

This leads Atreus to explain that there are other giants still out there and he needs to find them. Alone. Kratos says that, if it frightens him, that is why he must do it, and the pair exchange a sad farewell. "Loki must go but Atreus will remain", Kratos solemnly states.

With Kratos alone, he discovers a second shrine behind Atreus' one that lays out his own journey from Athens and Greece all the way to Midgard. The final panel shows him, in his Spartan form but holding the Leviathan axe - so a mix of who he was and who he's become - being worshiped as a god.

When asked about what he saw he explains it was 'a path I had never imagined'. The implication being that Kratos will become a figure of reverence as a god, loved by his people. The Spartan outfit indicates that he can never change who is was, but he can change who he will become. Kratos, Mimir, and Freya then group up and head into the endgame saying there is much to rebuild.

God of War Ragnarok secret ending

While the story 'ending' releases you back into the world to chase endgame stuff and finish up loose ends, there's another secret God of War Ragnarok ending that will roll the final full credits and play the Blood on the Snow God of War Ragnarok ending theme. There are also a number of other moments and characters you can close off as you explore. Here's what to look out for to see everything the God of War Ragnarok secret ending has to offer:

If you speak to Lunda, who now manages the Dwarves' forges, she'll tell you they're saying goodbye to Brok in Svartalfheim. That will start the Favor, A Viking Funeral, which leads you initially to Raeb's Tavern and then Sverd Sands for the funeral proper - a fitting send-off for Brok as Sindri makes a reappearance but quickly vanishes soon after. This will fade the game to black and roll the lengthy final credits.



If you return to Sindri's house and speak to Ratatoskr he will give you a pouch of Yggdrasil seeds that will open up travel to all the realms, as well as activate any Mystical Gateways you might have missed. You'll also find any Stags you've found visible from the side gate.



Return to your old house in Midgard and you'll find a memento from Atreus' journey.



Lunda will also tell you to visit the workshop in the Alfheim Canyons where you can see Thrud start her own journey and collect a certain hammer.



If you visit Jotunheim you can talk to Agrboda and, more importantly, pet Fenrir.



Visit Niflheim and you'll find a new pathway that leads to a wrecked Aesir prison where you can find and release the real Tyr. Freya says he can go to Sindri's house but he actually goes to Freyr's camp and practices tai-chi. You can also find him meditating in Midgard between Tyr's Temple and the path leading up to King's Grave.



At Freyr's Camp you'll find Birgir. If you talk to him you can suggest he goes to Chaurli (Freya's tortoise house) to look after him. You can find him there later.



Also at Freyr's Camp, you'll find Hildisvini and Sif. The pair are working together to bring the Agardian refugees to Vanaheim, and hopefully foster peace between the two factions.



If you head to the Derelict Outpost Mystic Gateway in Midgard and head back towards the Lake of Nine you'll find Skjoldr, Atreus' friend from Asgard, by a stone pillar trying to remove the coin from Odin that Kratos threw away.

And that, as far as we know, are all the God of War Ragnarok secret endings bits and extras. If anything changes we'll update this and let you know.