Hozier's God of War Ragnarok track is a bit of a banger

Irish musical legend Hozier has a song in God of War: Ragnarok, and it's kind of a banger.

The track, called Blood Upon the Snow, can be listened to just below, and plays over the final end credits in Sony Santa Monica's new game. It's actually a joint venture between musician Hozier and composer Bear McCreary, and very much embodies the sonorous scores we've come to know from the composer, while melding in the heart-warming tones of Hozier's voice.

Speaking to Consequence (opens in new tab) about the new collaboration, Hozier says he's "interested in the digital arts as a maturing medium." The musician goes on to call 2018's God of War reboot a "game-changing cinematic achievement," so there's no doubt Hozier's familiar with the story of Kratos and Atreus.

As for his composer counterpart, Bear McCreary is a veteran of video game scores. You might remember McCreary taking to Sony's E3 2016 stage to score the show with a live orchestra, and it was here that the God of War reboot was actually revealed for the first time.

Ragnarok actually marks something new for McCreary, though - it's his first video game acting credit. No spoilers here, but the composer plays a Dwarven character called Ræb in the sequel, who Kratos and Atreus can meet and interact with in the new game.

God of War Ragnarok launched today on November 9, after many long years of anticipation and speculation. We awarded the sequel 4.5-out-of-5 stars in our full God of War Ragnarok review, writing that it's a "beautiful world filled with things to discover, and a fitting close for Kratos' viking adventure."

Check out our full guide on the God of War Ragnarok best armor set and how to get your hands on it.