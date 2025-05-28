After playing 20 minutes of this Witcher 3 meets God of War-inspired RPG, my love of druids and Slavic mythology has been reignited tenfold

Of all the incredible indie games I played at Digital Dragons 2025, Vranygrai is the one I can't get out of my head. I was already keen when Ivan Kubal, Hangar 13 alumnus and solo developer behind Czech indie studio Dire Badger, pitched his demo to me as The Witcher 3 meets God of War. But it's only when I sit down to play Vranygrai that its grimdark, Hellblade 2-adjacent tone hooks me for good.

In a world teeming with dying gods and dark supernaturality, Vranygrai sees a lone pagan priest known as a volkhv (think of him as a Slavic druid) on a mission to free his sister's soul, which is trapped somewhere between the world of the living and that of the dead.



Promising magic-melee "Soulslite" combat and a tight, linear narrative told across hub-and-spoke exploration zones, Vranygrai already looks and feels better than I expected it to at this early stage in its development – and Crimson Desert hopefuls will want to pay attention.

Arcane roots

As soon as I start exploring Vranygrai, I'm struck by how gorgeous it is. Kubal sits next to me as I take my first inquisitive steps, marvelling at the sights and textures of the not-quite open world lying before me.

Despite how its magic-infused melee combat and RPG systems are partly inspired by CD Projekt Red's Witcher games, I'm told that Vranygrai offers a more focused storytelling experience that taps a more God of War-like vein.



This nod to Santa Monica's 2018 modern classic, widely regarded as one of the best PS4 games ever, is palpable from the movement of the volkhv as well as the world itself. That's because it's impossible to take a wrong turn in Vranygrai, since the environment gently funnels me toward the mission objective – here, namely, to seek "the maiden born of dew and conceived of three mothers" – though I see loads of potential for collectibles and other optional opportunities.

Given the context of Great Moravian and Slavic folklore, Vranygrai's purposely confusing, archaic language seen in both mission objectives and in-game inscriptions reminds me of Ninja Theory's Hellblade games. The effect is immediately alienating, pitting me against my surroundings as the world becomes the primary antagonist. The deliciously bleak atmosphere only adds to my enjoyment of Vranygrai's style and tone.

Instead of traversal-based puzzles like in Hellblade 2, however, Vranygrai gets a little more hands-on and Witcher-y. One riddle I chance upon tasks me with killing a certain nearby enemy and bringing back something specific, which in turn will activate a shrine – I'm playing a priest, remember?

Kubal warns me of something very key, however – much as in the best FromSoftware games, resting at a shrine in Vranygrai replenishes all health and magical essence at the cost of enemies respawning in the world.

Bear necessities

It's staggering to think of this demo as the work of a solo developer.

Alas, resting at shrines is paramount in Vranygrai. It's a beautifully rendered world, yes, but also plenty hostile.



When I'm not battering every red-eyed, gnomish enemy in sight with my massive druidic staff, I'm pelting them with magical ranged projectiles. Every so often, I burn through a large amount of essence, make like Baldur's Gate 3's Halsin, and hulk out in bear form to deliver a turbo-charged special attack. It's a welcome change of pace from the button mashing, combo-heavy likes of Crimson Desert, another upcoming Witcher-like, so anyone who didn't like the sound of its combat in our latest Crimson Desert preview can take solace in Vranygrai's more traditional approach.

That's not to say Vranygrai is easy, despite its simplicity. Enemies hit hard, and every use of magic abilities eats away at your magical essence bar. Defeated enemies sometimes drop HP or essence top-ups in the form of glowing green orbs, but for the most part, essence is something I try to savor instead of splurge.

With a more powerful, charged heavy attack at my disposal in the form of an AOE ground-pound, I quickly learn that without a block or parry mechanic – "yet," hints Kubal – dodging and timing is everything. That doesn't stop me from wasting all my essence too early, however, and I sadly run out of juice and patience when facing my first heavy enemy and promptly die at their hands.

Though my first hands-on experience with Vranygrai might have ended in bitter defeat, I'm all the more excited to have another go someday soon. It's staggering to think of this demo as the work of a solo developer. With the exception of one or two collision problems with felled enemies – the dead dudes seem to have little invisible walls built around them – my gameplay experience is pretty much flawless. With the more RPG-leaning elements like parrying and an inventory still in development, I have no doubt that Dire Badger will impress me again with a full demo – and next time, I will have my revenge.

