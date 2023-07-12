Halsin's location in Baldur's Gate 3

The Baldur's Gate 3 Halsin companion is a respected Archdruid and part-time bear, who has been captured by Goblins to an unknown location and needs rescuing. But the Goblin Camp and Shattered Sanctum behind it is a massive area, and with the constant peril of exploring, Halsin's location is something you'll want to know from the start. We'll show you where to find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 below, as well as if it's possible to make him a companion.

How to find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

To find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3, players need to do the following:

Head to the Goblin Camp, West of the Druid Grove and past the Blighted Village.. Make your way into the Shattered Sanctum underneath the Camp where the Goblin Leaders are found. You can sneak, fight or talk your way into here. Head to the central throne where Priestess Gut is waiting, and turn North-East Head past the three "Sharp Eye" goblins into the door behind them. You'll enter the Worg Pens. Head to the back of them. You'll see several cages, one of which has several Goblin kids throwing rocks at a caged bear. The caged bear is Halsin, who has used his druid powers to take Wild Shape to both protect and disguise himself.

How you free Halsin (or even if you free him), is up to you. You can attempt to kill the nearby goblins or persuade them to let the bear go free, but there's no non-violent way we know of to free the druid - he's very angry, and the Goblins will automatically go hostile if they see you with their freed bear.

If you kill or knock out all the Goblins in the Worg Pens without any of them escaping, you can free Halsin without alerting the whole camp and shattered Sanctum, which is the ideal outcome (you might want to leave some of your Baldur's Gate 3 companions by the door to be ready for their inevitable escape). Otherwise you'll have to battle your way out altogether, though Halsin is a powerful ally in his bear form and can do a lot to help in a brawl.

Will Halsin be a companion in Baldur's Gate 3?

Yes, Larian Studios have confirmed that Halsin will be a potential member of the Baldur's Gate 3 party, though it's entirely possible not to recruit him if you choose not to free him at the Worg Pens and end up siding with a character like Minthara against the Druid Grove. Not only that, but Halsin is currently not a potential companion in early access, though he will be in the full release of the game in August 2023. Right now Halsin is only playable during the escape from the Goblin Camp, after which he returns to the Druid Grove as an NPC again.

Can you romance Halsin?

No, you can't romance Halsin right now in the early access build of Baldur's Gate 3, but he will be one of the many Baldur's Gate 3 romances added in the full release. We know this because, as has been very, very well-documented at this point, Halsin is the famous bear being romanced in the update from Larian Studios, having been asked to use his Wild Shape power in a more amorous context. For that reason alone, we expect players to go above and beyond in their efforts to save Halsin from the Goblins.

