Should you join or kill Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3?

The choice to join or kill Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3 is not quite as simple as it seems. Being a paladin and able to regain large chunks of health, Minthara is arguably the toughest of the Baldur's Gate 3 goblin leaders to take down. That fact alone might make you want to side with her instead.

Part of the charm of Baldur's Gate 3 is that there are many, many ways to skin the proverbial cat that is Minthara. You can go in swords-blazing, take to the shadows and opt for a stealthy approach, or enter pursued by a bear if you so wish. You won't be cozying up to Minthara at camp or recruiting her to your Baldur's Gate 3 party if you do decide to take her out, however, so that's something to bear in mind when considering all these ways to deal with BG3's Minthara. Let's take a look.

Ways to deal with Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3

Kill her at the goblin camp (with or without Halsin)

(with or without Halsin) Lead her to Emerald Grove and betray her at the last minute

at the last minute Raid Emerald Grove alongside her, kill all the tieflings, and earn her trust (and amorousness)

Baldur's Gate 3 Minthara: Kill her at the Goblin Camp

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The simplest way to defeat Minthara is to ambush her at the Goblin Camp in Baldur's Gate 3 . Right after silencing Priestess Gut as part of your mission objective to help the tiefling refugees, head across the camp and attack Minthara in the Shattered Sanctum. The fight can be tricky if you've yet to find and free Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 , especially since his strong bear paws can quickly whittle down her health and not leave her an opportunity to heal.

It's also possible to kill her in her chambers with a single arrow. Simply tell Minthara the location of Emerald Grove, and as she steps away from her desk to cross the bridge in the middle of the room, shoot it with an arrow to break it and send her plummeting to her death. You've just saved yourself a lengthy battle, though you won't be able to get the magical items on her corpse in so doing.

Baldur's Gate 3 Minthara: Kill her at Emerald Grove

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Another way to defeat Minthara is to turn on her at the last moment after leading her to Emerald Grove. After telling her of the grove's location, fast travel back there and take a long rest. When you wake up, you will be able to speak with a tiefling leader to warn them of Minthara's imminent goblin ambush, and plot a fiery retaliation in response.

Once you blow the war horn and summon her, Minthara will telepathically urge you to kill the tieflings and let her through the gates. Refuse her and immediately start the battle. You'll be up against far, far more enemies if you do this, so be sure to save beforehand in case you end up regretting going up against the goblins, their drow, and some damage-sponge spiders.

Baldur's Gate 3 Minthara: side with her and Raid Emerald Grove

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Finally, if you really have no interest in going up against the hard-hitting paladin, you can turn on the tiefling refugees for real and lay siege to Emerald Grove by her side. This is a particularly cruel move, resulting in the deaths of many innocents, but it's a far easier fight to win. After the battle, she will share in the joys of bloodshed with you and later at camp will proposition you for a more intimate encounter - in fact, she becomes a party member afterwards.

Bear in mind that this pathway will considerably change up the events of the first part of the game, so much like selecting the Dark Urge origin in Baldur's Gate 3 , it might be an idea for your second or third playthrough. Just make sure you save your game before the battle just in case you change your mind.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission