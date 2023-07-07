Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't mind if you sleep with a Druid while he's turned into a grizzly bear

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios absolutely won't stop you from surrendering to your desire to make love with a Druid turned grizzly bear.

In its final development update before the game's August 3 release date, Larian Studios explicitly confirmed you can shag a bear in Baldur's Gate 3, provided, of course, that you and the wildshaped Druid in question consent.

"Have you ever considered the joys and pleasures of sexual congress with a wildshaped Druid?" said lead writer Adam Smith in one of the more surreal press releases I've ever read. "Because at Larian, we have, and ultimately landed on the side of giving the people what they want: tender, consensual romance with a man temporarily transformed into a grizzly bear."

I'm not really sure what else to say here, but the more romance options the better, I suppose! Grizzly bears might not be my thing, but if they're your thing and you're the technically-a-man-but-currently-a-grizzly-bear's thing, who's to say you shouldn't be able to express your love for one another in the most intimate way?

Larian Studios itself acknowledged the news with a sly wink on Twitter:

pic.twitter.com/wxnuJuCazEJuly 7, 2023 See more

"Baldur's Gate 3 offers ample opportunities for romance with the characters you'll grow closest with, and no two relationships follow the same formula," added Smith. "Emotional intimacy with one party member may slowly bud into mutual physical desire with one party member, while a relationship that begins with a night of post-Goblin-slaughtering passion could also blossom into something vulnerable and sweet, given proper care."

Our new Baldur's Gate 3 preview doesn't delve into bear-man relations, but it does explain why we are, already, in awe of this impossibly detailed game.

I'll be frank; it's really hard to pad out a story about grizzly bear sex, so I'll just leave you with this guide to Baldur's Gate 3 races and which you should choose.