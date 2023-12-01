How to get the Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue and have one last party at camp

The Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue triggers just after the pier scene at the very end of the game. To see it, you'll need to load into an old save at a particular point in time. You can also just keep playing your current save file until you reach the end of your playthrough, if you can be patient enough to wait for the latest Baldur's Gate 3 content. Patch 5 also brought with it a blistering new Honor Mode to the existing Baldur's Gate 3 difficulty levels, as well as myriad other changes, but the chance to hang out with your companions again six months later is perhaps the best thing about it. Here's how to get the epilogue at the end of Baldur's Gate 3 without accidentally skipping to the credits.

How to trigger the Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue To trigger the BG3 epilogue scene, load into a save file that takes place either before, during, or immediately after the fight against the Netherbrain. You must choose to destroy the brain, or you won't get the epilogue.

When does the epilogue happen in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue happens right after the pier sequence at the end of the game, once the Netherbrain has been destroyed.

There is a moment at the end of BG3 where you make a crucial choice to either dominate or destroy the Netherbrain, and lot of people might have saved beforehand to see what happens either way. Choosing to dominate the brain will immediately end your game without an epilogue, but by destroying it, you will leave all your companions (and the rest of the world) alive to join you at a special party just before the credits roll.

The game used to end with a monologue from Withers (sometimes with BG3's Raphael interjecting, if you gave him the Crown of Karsus), but the new epilogue party scene seems here to stay for all future and past playthroughs.

You might also get to see the epilogue by loading into a save from the pier scene itself, post-Netherbrain final battle, but this caused some texture dropout and other performance issues when we tested it. Still, at least you now know what to look out for if you either want to reload a finished game to see the finale, or power through your current one!

