Who is Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3?

In Baldur's Gate 3, Raphael is a devil that appears to you and your companions at various moments during the story. We first meet him outside the Underdark, and later on he makes an appearance at the BG3 Last Light Inn at the beginning of Act 2, but can Raphael be trusted? His actual deal won't be apparent to you until reaching the city itself, but if you're wondering whether you can trust Raphael at all, here's a look at who he actually is in Baldur's Gate 3 .

Can you trust Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can trust Raphael in the short term, sure. He's a devil by nature and by trade, instinctively cunning and controlling. Using his wit to one-up others and coerce them into unfavorable contracts, you're right to be suspicious of Raphael's intentions. He does, however, play an important role in BG3 companion Astarion's personal quest line.

In exchange for killing Yurgir in the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur's Gate 3 , Raphael promises to tell Astarion what the scars on his back mean. We won't spoil what he finds out exactly, but in this instance, there is no harm in helping Raphael out with his Yurgir problem in exchange for some very valuable information.

Raphael will also make an appearance in Act 3, once you reach Baldur's Gate itself. He will offer you a deal in exchange for removing the tadpole in your head, and whether or not you take it will have consequences for the rest of your adventure – not to mention your companions will have thoughts about it either way. We've yet to reach this Act 3 meeting with Raphael, but it seems like until he offers you this bargain outright, you can more or less trust him to help you out.

