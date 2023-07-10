Why do NPCs keep attacking me in Baldur's Gate 3 and going hostile?

Why do people keep attacking me in Baldur's Gate 3? It's a question a lot of people find themselves asking, as NPCs and AI characters, especially the tieflings and the druids at the Grove, can suddenly aggro and go hostile without reason or prompting. There is actually a good reason for this, as you're likely suffering the consequences for something you did a while ago that they've just found out about - and nine times out of ten, it's too much use of enchantment magic. We'll explain why enemies keep attacking you in Baldur's Gate 3 and why they're probably justified in doing so.

Why do NPCs keep going hostile in Baldur's Gate 3? If NPC characters in Baldur's Gate 3 are attacking you, it's probably because you've been found out for doing something bad that you did a while ago. Most of the time this is probably because you've been using the Friends Cantrip or Charm Person spell in dialogue checks. These enchantment spells give you advantage on persuasion or deception checks in the short term, but once the spell ends a little while later, the target knows you cast the spell on them, something the spells' descriptions aren't very quick to tell you. Doing it once or twice on a character might be forgivable - it will lower their opinion of you, but maybe not to the point where they go hostile and aggro on sight. However, do it too often and they'll see you as a mind-manipulating monster.

The other reason NPCs might suddenly aggro without obvious reason is because you've been caught stealing. Taking an item without being spotted can still go badly if they then see the item missing and you close by, putting two and two together.

Depending on circumstances and the NPC's disposition, you might be given a dialogue check to resolve the issue, but that's not guaranteed, especially if you've upset them before.

How to stop characters attacking you in Baldur's Gate 3

If NPC hostility is becoming a problem, there's a few things you can do to resolve the issue, depending on what caused it.

Stop using Charm Person, Friends and other enchantment spells: While these powers are very useful, the damage they do to your reputation can be terrible - which is why they didn't make the list of our top Baldur's Gate 3 spells. Save them for extreme circumstances, or for NPCs you're not going to see again.

While these powers are very useful, the damage they do to your reputation can be terrible - which is why they didn't make the list of our top Baldur's Gate 3 spells. Save them for extreme circumstances, or for NPCs you're not going to see again. Save, save and save again: It's a choices-matter RPG, you'll need to "savescum" like mad regardless. If NPCs are trying to pull your head off, try reloading a save from before you did the offence and reconsider your approach.

It's a choices-matter RPG, you'll need to "savescum" like mad regardless. If NPCs are trying to pull your head off, try reloading a save from before you did the offence and reconsider your approach. Use a different character for your interactions with them: The upset NPC is probably upset with the specific character who bewitched or stole from them - so leave them behind! Either separate them from the group before going into the area, or modify your Baldur's Gate 3 party at the campsite so the hated one isn't with you.

The upset NPC is probably upset with the specific character who bewitched or stole from them - so leave them behind! Either separate them from the group before going into the area, or modify your Baldur's Gate 3 party at the campsite so the hated one isn't with you. Do something to make them happy: This is difficult to do and somewhat contextual if you can't interact with them directly without them attacking, but it's still possible. For example, when Zevlor the Tiefling leader went hostile for us, we managed to placate him by going to the goblin camp and killing their leaders so he could save his refugee friends. Obviously not every character will have something like this you can do, but it is possible.

