Should you remove or destroy the Brain in Baldur's Gate 3?

The brain in the start of Baldur's Gate 3 is an Intellect Devourer called Us, lodged in the head of the corpse of Myrnath. You can choose to remove or destroy Us, and also if you want to mutilate it afterwards to help keep it in line - but should you do either? And what are the consequences in BG3 if you do, does Us come back later as a recurring companion? We'll cover everything we know whether you should free, destroy or mutilate Us the Intellect Devourer in Baldur's Gate 3.

Should you remove, destroy or mutilate the brain in Baldur's Gate 3? There are several outcomes to your interactions with the Brain, aka Us the Intellect Devourer, in Baldur's Gate 3. Remove the brain. You can extract the brain from Myrnath's skull with either a strength or dexterity check. If you pass an Investigation check, you can attempt to free it via a following Medicine check with advantage. If you succeed in removing it via any method, Us becomes a temporary ally and companion throughout the tutorial section on the Mind Flayer Nautiloid ship. Otherwise it remains stuck in Myrnath's skull. Destroy the brain. This effectively cancels out the choice. The brain is destroyed before Us can be fully formed and you walk away. There's no real advantage to this. Mutilate the brain. If you successfully free it, you can attempt a Dexterity DC 15 check to make it less dangerous. If you fail, Us attacks you, leading to combat. If you succeed… there's actually no advantage or disadvantage that we know of, at time of writing. That may come in later versions of the game.

For that reason, we suggest freeing and not mutilating this new lifeform. Us is basically a small, temporary advantage in the earliest chapter of the game - a controllable, and pretty powerful (if limited) ally who has a lot of health and some reasonable melee attacks.

Mutilating the Intellect Devourer may sound like a safety precaution, but the only consequence we know of is that if you fail, you'll have to fight it - and there's no positives to succeeding mutilating it at time of writing.

Does Us the Intellect Devourer come back in Baldur's Gate 3? No, at time of writing Us does not return after the sequence with the Nautiloid, though that doesn't mean that the little aberration won't return in the full release of the game. Us disappears after that point and won't come back, though there are hostile Intellect Devourers around the starting area after you leave the Nautiloid that you'll have to fight if you get too close.

