"Not everybody needs to get banged": As Patch 8 reinvigorates Baldur's Gate 3, Halsin actor reminds ship-happy fans that some pairs "CAN remain simply platonic you horny little f***ers"

Baldur's Gate 3's Halsin voice actor has reminded fans that just because they're horny for all the characters doesn't mean the characters are as thirsty as them.

One of the biggest reasons Baldur's Gate 3 is so beloved is its fantastic main cast of characters, and it got even more popular after everyone decided they were down bad for every single one of them.

Before Baldur's Gate 3 even released, Larian was letting players know that you could sleep with old friends, new friends, and even a bear. And of course, the fanbase invented its own ships along the way (Lae'zel and Shadowheart definitely fancy each other, though).

So now that Baldur's Gate 3's eighth patch has finally arrived alongside an animated short that pretty much canonizes Karlach x Shadowheart, the fans will not slow down.

The voice actor behind the previously mentioned shaggable bear Halsin, Dave Jones, had a message to fans on Twitter in response to someone asking him about a ship in the Arcane TV series.

Jones says, "When some people get the BG3 hammer, every couple they see thereafter becomes a nail," adding, "Not everybody needs to get banged."

After fans ran wild with Jones' anti-horny PSA, the actor returned to the thread a day later to clarify.

He says, "I’ll say it a little plainer… not *every* pair of characters need remorselessly clapping together like Ken dolls. Some CAN remain simply platonic you horny little fuckers."

Of course, Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't really help prevent the horny allegations. I still remember a moment in my playthrough, when my party killed an orphaned child's ghost parents (and ghost dog!) – seconds later Gale was trying to jump my bones. That awkward encounter had me pass on him as a potential love interest; it was just a touch too forward for my taste.

