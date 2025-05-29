Elden Ring Nightreign's latest trailer takes us right back to mid-2000s YouTube by becoming an Evanescence-scored AMV

I personally believe that one of the reasons the world is the way it is today is due to the absence of one of the most crucial parts of 2000s culture – the AMV. Memories of every single anime series known to man being overlaid with the crunchiest 2000s buttrock tracks still permeate through my mind, and fancams just can't live up to the emotions felt when watching Vegeta go Super Saiyan for the first time to the dulcet tones of Last Resort by Papa Roach.

Clearly, someone at Bandai Namco (who publishes almost every anime game, so they know) feels the same, as in celebration of the launch of FromSoftware's new multiplayer title Elden Ring Nightreign, the publisher has created its own AMV trailer for the new game. The video – posted to Twitter – features a big battle between a trio of heroes and Morgott the Omen King scored with the 2003 classic Bring Me to Life by Evanescence.

As far as AMV's go, it's pretty peak. The battle with Morgott has its stakes heightened by the impeccable song, only for one of our heroes to fall in battle. Which in-turn allows the peak of any trailer in 2025 to happen, as one player revives their fallen teammate just as the "WAKE ME UP" hits in the song. And in that moment, I decided that maybe I am actually interested in getting Elden Ring Nightreign (this is not me trying to be funny, I'm actually ordering it now).

2025 has marked a surprising resurgence of buttrock, with the recent Devil May Cry anime series on Netflix being packed full of it. The opening credits theme is Limp Bizkit's 2000 magnum opus Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle), the soundtrack also features Last Resort by Papa Roach and Butterfly by Crazy Town (which isn't buttrock, but gets honorary status). It even brought us a brand-new song by Evanescence, titled 'Afterlife,' which goes pretty hard. All we need now is Death Stranding 2 to feature a Creed song and the 2000s are officially back.



While you're at it, you should check out our Elden Ring Nightreign review .