All the main God of War Ragnarok cast and actors

The God of War Ragnarok actors and cast range from veterans to rising stars, with new voice actors to play the characters of Odin, Thor and Thrud, among others. With a heavy focus on dialogue, the characters in God of War Ragnarok, especially the new Aesir gods, would have to convey their characters effectively through their performance - and this cast is definitely equipped to handle that. We'll cover all the God of War Ragnarok voice actors and cast below, as well as where you might recognise them from.

Who plays Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

Christopher Judge returns as Kratos, the titular God of War. Beyond this role, Judge is probably best known for playing Teal'c in Stargate SG-1 and Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers, as well as numerous voices in World of Warcraft.

Who plays Atreus/Loki in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

The young deity is portrayed by 17 year-old Sunny Suljic, who aside from playing Atreus in the previous game, also played Bob Murphy in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and was nominated for a Critic's Choice Movie Award for his performance as Stevie Sunburn in Mid90s.

Who plays Freya in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

(Image credit: IMDB)

The Vanir Goddess with a grudge, Freya is played by Danielle Bisutti, an actress and singer who also played Amanda Cantwell on True Jackson, VP and has been on shows from Parks and Recreation to CSI: Miami.

Who plays Mimir in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

Literal talking head and smartest man alive Mimir is brought to life - sort of - by Alastair Duncan, who has a long career of TV and video game performances. Recent appearances include playing the Vulture in Marvel's Spider-Man, Celebrimbor in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and superpowered senator/living meme Steven Armstrong in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Who plays Thor in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

(Image credit: Sony)

After being teased at the end of the previous game, Thor makes his debut here played by Ryan Hurst - his first major video game role. He's been more of a TV and Film actor up until now, playing Beta in The Walking Dead and Opie in Sons of Anarchy.

Who plays Odin in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

All-Father, leader of the Aesir and man with limited depth perception, Odin is played by veteran actor Richard Schiff, who won an Emmy for his role as Toby Ziegler on the West Wing, and has been seen in films from Man of Steel to playing himself in the Entourage movie.

Who plays Thrud in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

Thor's warrior daughter Thrud has captured a lot of attention, played by actress Mina Sundwall. Fans will recognise her as Penny in the Netflix adaptation of Lost in Space, or as Lita in Legends of Tomorrow.

Who plays Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

Angrboda's role is covered by 18 year-old Laya DeLeon Hayes, who already has a list of credits behind her name, ranging from the Equalizer TV series, to Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny, and giving her voice to Rell in League of Legends.

Who plays Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: IMDB)

After being repeatedly name-dropped in the previous game, the voice of the Norse War God Tyr is voiced by actor Ben Prendergast, who recently played General Hux and Darth Maul in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, as well as playing Fuse in Apex Legends and Patroclus in roguelike darling Hades.