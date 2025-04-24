Final Fantasy 16 actor Ben Starr doesn't just voice a character in new RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, he sings in it, "because there is nothing this man can't do apparently"

It's a phenomenal week for RPGs, as hot on the heels of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is here, and it's tied for the best-rated game of 2025 on Metacritic. Just in case you needed more convincing that it's worth your time, though, Final Fantasy 16 actor Ben Starr doesn't just voice one of the game's characters; he also sings in its soundtrack.

Starr, who was the protagonist Clive in Final Fantasy 16, voices a mysterious character named Verso in Clair Obscur, and he also lends his talents to the RPG's music. "Yes," the official Clair Obscur account writes on Twitter. "Ben Starr sings on our OST, because there is nothing this man can't do apparently."

Yes. @The_Ben_Starr sings on our OST, because there is nothing this man can't do apparently.Out tomorrow, by the way. https://t.co/90HkB78rc4April 23, 2025

The actor has also spoken about the experience of singing in the game in an interview with GameSpot , where he notes that when composer Lorien Testard first asked him to do it, "I genuinely thought I'd misheard" what he'd said. "I didn't want to say yes immediately, because I was just like, 'Why? Why would you want me?' But without even thinking I just said yes, not really thinking about the consequences of my actions," Starr adds.

Lo and behold, it did happen, albeit with the recording for the song Starr features in taking place the day after he "introduced a large portion of the team to tequila shots," and ended up being "left with far too many" himself.

After listening to the final version, Starr adds that he's "so proud" of the result, and that it "isn't a stunt, it is narratively really intriguing and I think it adds a lot to the story." We'll just have to dive in ourselves to see what it's all about, but if really you want to hear it for yourself, you can have a listen on the digital soundtrack – just look for "Until Next Life."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Starr previously told us that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offered him a "dream for any actor," with the opportunity to "build a character who was iconic from the ground up."

Baldur's Gate 3 star Jennifer English, who voices Maelle in the game, told us that she and Starr had both "wanted to be careful about what we chose next" after their breakout roles, as they "both just wanted to do something very special." Based on the reactions to the game so far, it seems that they definitely found it here.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors