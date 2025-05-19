Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann was so impressed by this The Last of Us season 2 actor, he offered him a role in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet "on the spot"

Fans aren't the only ones who were left impressed by The Last of Us season 2 and its talented cast, as one actor in particular also caught the eye of Naughty Dog lead Neil Druckmann – so much so, in fact, that he "immediately" cast him in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2, episode 6 – "The Price."

Neil Druckmann, who worked as both the creative director on The Last of Us games and the producer of Sony's TV adaptation, reveals as much in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly following the release of the series' latest episode. On actor Tony Dalton's role as Joel's father and police officer Javier Miller, Druckmann explains he was his "first choice" after seeing his work in other shows, like Better Call Saul.

"Tony Dalton was my first choice," admits the lead. "I just loved his performance so much in Better Call Saul. I jokingly refer to him as the most charming, threatening man I've ever seen on television." It sounds like he's happy with his decision, too – so much so, in fact, that he's gone on to also cast Dalton in Naughty Dog's upcoming sci-fi adventure, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, alongside Tati Gabrielle, who plays Nora in The Last of Us.

"He immediately came to mind, and I just offered it to him on the spot," recalls Druckmann. There's no telling what Dalton's role looks like in Intergalactic just yet, however, as only a few details have been revealed about the new game. Gabrielle stars as bounty hunter Jordan A. Mun herself, stranded on a distant planet with no outside communication in a timeline set about 2,000 years from now that deviated from ours sometime in the 1980s.

