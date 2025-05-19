Naughty Dog is keeping actors in the dark with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: "Is this Last of Us Part 3 that we’re doing?"
"What I know about it is probably as much as you guys"
Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has only just started filming some of its characters, so don't expect the game to launch any time soon.
We first learned about the game during The Game Awards 2024, where we got a look at its first trailer starring Tati Gabrielle as sci-fi protagonist Jordan A. Mun. She plays Jo Braddock in the Uncharted movie and Nora Harris in HBO's The Last of Us TV series, but real ones remember her as the badass warrior priest Gaia in The 100.
But while the game has been in development for five years already, some actors don't even know their character's name. "What I know about it is probably as much as you guys, which I think is intentional," Stephen A. Chang, who plays Jesse in The Last of Us Part 2, tells Dexerto.
"Last week, I started doing some work for the next Naughty Dog game," Chang says. "I saw the trailer, maybe a week before they released it. I didn't really know what to expect. I have a friend who's working on the game too. She's like 'Is this Last of Us Part 3 that we’re doing?' So we didn't even really know what we were getting into."
Death Stranding 2 only recently finished work with all of its actors, so this process can go on until just a few months before a game is released.
Naughty Dog is clearly weary after the catastrophic Last of Us 2 leaks, and it's taking many precautions to prevent further spoilers. Now, some actors "film in sections," Chang explains. You'd get pieces of the script. Sometimes, it's not even chronological."
Despite not knowing much about his role, Chang is "excited. I'm looking forward to hopefully getting another script and seeing where it goes. I'm trying to put the pieces together just like everyone else."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
It's believed Chang is playing one of the Five Aces, a group of criminals. Alongside him are Kumail Nanjiani, Tony Dalton, and Ashley Scott. "When I was on set for my little thing, I was like 'Oh shit, this is kind of a big deal, I'm the small fish here,'" Chang jokes.
There's no word on when Intergalactic will be out, so check out all the upcoming video game release dates of 2025 so you know what to look out for.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.