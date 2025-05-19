Naughty Dog is keeping actors in the dark with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet: "Is this Last of Us Part 3 that we’re doing?"

Naughty Dog's next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet , has only just started filming some of its characters, so don't expect the game to launch any time soon.

We first learned about the game during The Game Awards 2024, where we got a look at its first trailer starring Tati Gabrielle as sci-fi protagonist Jordan A. Mun. She plays Jo Braddock in the Uncharted movie and Nora Harris in HBO's The Last of Us TV series, but real ones remember her as the badass warrior priest Gaia in The 100.

But while the game has been in development for five years already, some actors don't even know their character's name. "What I know about it is probably as much as you guys, which I think is intentional," Stephen A. Chang, who plays Jesse in The Last of Us Part 2, tells Dexerto .

"Last week, I started doing some work for the next Naughty Dog game," Chang says. "I saw the trailer, maybe a week before they released it. I didn't really know what to expect. I have a friend who's working on the game too. She's like 'Is this Last of Us Part 3 that we’re doing?' So we didn't even really know what we were getting into."

Death Stranding 2 only recently finished work with all of its actors , so this process can go on until just a few months before a game is released.

Naughty Dog is clearly weary after the catastrophic Last of Us 2 leaks , and it's taking many precautions to prevent further spoilers. Now, some actors "film in sections," Chang explains. You'd get pieces of the script. Sometimes, it's not even chronological."

Despite not knowing much about his role, Chang is "excited. I'm looking forward to hopefully getting another script and seeing where it goes. I'm trying to put the pieces together just like everyone else."

It's believed Chang is playing one of the Five Aces, a group of criminals. Alongside him are Kumail Nanjiani, Tony Dalton, and Ashley Scott. "When I was on set for my little thing, I was like 'Oh shit, this is kind of a big deal, I'm the small fish here,'" Chang jokes.