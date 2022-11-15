How to defeat The Hateful in God of War Ragnarok and close Draugr Holes

Defeat the God of War Ragnarok The Hateful boss at all six Draugr Holes to get rewards for your efforts, including a Chaos Flame to upgrade the Blades of Chaos. By finding all of these Draugr Holes and clearing The Hateful from each one, you’ll also complete the Born From Fire Favor. However, they’re scattered around the Realms of God of War Ragnarok, so you’ll need to find them first. Here are the locations for all six Draugr Holes and their God of War Ragnarok Hateful bosses.

God of War Ragnarok The Hateful Draugr Hole locations

There are six Draugr Holes in God of War Ragnarok and disturbing each one unleashes a Draugr Fiend known as The Hateful. While other Draugr enemies spawn in as reinforcements, you only need to defeat The Hateful to close the Draugr Hole and get the rewards. After you’ve defeated her for the first time, you’ll begin the Born From Fire Favor. Here’s where to find the Draugr Holes and The Hateful within:

Svartalfheim Draugr Holes

Watchtower: Head over to the Watchtower between Nidavellir and the Bay of Bounty. Go up the path next to the shop, detonate the pot to clear the way, then climb up the rock wall to reach the Watchtower. Walk around to the upper section and you’ll quickly find the fiery pit containing the Hateful boss. There’s also one of the God of War Ragnarok Ravens flying about here too! The Applecore: Work your way through the Applecore normally until you reach the highest level of the central spiralling platform. As you’re walking around the top platform, you should spot a wooden door with a blue and gold crest above – it’s very close to the last of the God of War Ragnarok mine puzzles in the Applecore. Swing through a waterfall to reach a walkway near the door, then drop down to the left to reach and you’ll be able to open the door. The Draugr Hole will be immediately in front of you and there is also a Legendary Chest in this room.

Midgard Draugr Hole

Lake of Nine: Head to the northeast side of the Lake of Nine and start heading up the path to King’s Grave. On your left, you’ll be able to see a rock ledge with climbing markings on it. Climb the ledge and the Draugr Hole and The Hateful will be straight ahead.

Alfheim Draugr Hole

The Barrens: Enter the Barrens via the Canyons and turn left to head to the western corner of the desert region. There is a large rock formation very close to this corner, and you’ll find a ledge to climb onto with some steps that lead up to a clearing on the rock. The Hateful and its Draugr Hole can be found in this clearing

Vanaheim Draugr Hole

The Abandoned Village: When you arrive at the Abandoned Village and need to swing across a crane from one hut to the other, hit the crane with the Leviathan Axe to rotate it, then use swing off it again to reach a central clearing between three huts. Head directly west and you’ll walk across a wooden bridge that goes past some waterfalls and into a cave where you’ll find the Draugr Hole. There’s also a secret crawl space behind the Draugr Hole, so don’t miss that either.

Vanaheim Crater Draugr Hole

The Plains: To reach this Draugr Hole, you must have opened the dam in the Jungle area of the Crater and flooded the entire region. Once you’ve done that, sail towards the northeast corner of the Plains via the new stream and reach the lone boat dock on the north side – it’s roughly opposite the shop and Mystic Gateway in the Eastern Plains. Walk up the steps from the dock and you’ll quickly bump into the Draugr Hole and The Hateful.

God of War Ragnarok The Hateful rewards

You will usually get the same loot from each Draugr Hole that you clear in God of War Ragnarok, which includes a bit of Hacksilver, some Dust of Realms, and a few Sovereign Coals – an upgrade resource for certain Blades of Chaos attachments that can only be obtained from Draugr Holes. Every time you defeat The Hateful, you’ll also get one Chaos Spark, and after clearing the sixth and final Draugr Hole, your six Chaos Sparks will automatically combine into a Chaos Flame to upgrade the Blades of Chaos!



We also got the Cursed Empress Handles attachment for the Blades of Chaos from the Watchtower Draugr Hole, which was the first one we completed. Finishing the Born From Fire Favor will also unlock a lore entry for Hertha the Hateful – a former empress turned Draugr who you’ve just fought six times – and you’ll get a decent amount of XP too.

Tips for defeating The Hateful in God of War Ragnarok

As far as bosses go, The Hateful is generally quite easy to face off against since she’s just a powered-up Draugr Fiend – an enemy that you will occasionally come across in general gameplay. With that said, she can still be a challenging boss to face depending on how experienced you are with God of War Ragnarok. Although, don’t worry about throwing yourself against The Hateful over and over as there’s no rush to complete all. You can’t miss any of them by progressing too far into the story and any you haven’t completed will still be available after the end of the main quest. Here are some tips for bringing down The Hateful: